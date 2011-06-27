  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi S6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Awesome machine

zschicago, 09/17/2010
Traded a 09 C4S for this. We wanted something we could drive everyday in Chicago and still be fun. The V10 is just awesome. Love the sound. Put the car in S mode and hold on. Drove the Panamera before purchased, I just can't get past the ugly exterior.

