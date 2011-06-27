Used 2008 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Chicago S5 sdm , 01/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have had my S5 for almost a year. Still love it every time I get in. Great overall experience. This is my 4th Audi: A8, 2 S4s and now S5. My favorite overall. Greatly improved fit/finish compared to my 2 S4s. Great in snow with high-performance snow tires. I would buy this car again without hesitation. Enjoying it too much to worry about mileage. I didn't get it for the mileage. Still like to just look at it after a year-great design. Report Abuse

Couldn't Ask for More! Aulm , 10/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What a great car to own and drive. I looked at the new M3, AWD250, 335Xi. This is a great daily driver - even though Minnesota winters thanks to AWD. Handles great and performs like a dream. Not to mention the downright serene exhaust note. Suspension is firm enough to eat up the turns, but soft enough to not leave you bruised upon arrival. Great GT cruiser. Getting MUCH better MPG than the sticker claims even with fairly aggressive driving. B&O Sound system is great and a must have add on. Every time I get in this car I'm glad I went with the S5. A great blend of performance and fun - yet supply enough to be a daily driver. Now an Audi convert! (past cars MB E5004matic)

The Perfect Automobile Wausau S5 , 06/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Audi S5 is the perfect all-around all weather car. In the time leading up to my purchase I drove the new M3, RS4, A5 and S4. The S5 is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, style, features and audible pleasure. I loved driving the M3 and was close to deciding on that car but I was a little worried about RWD in the northern Wisconsin winters that can make driving even an AWD car a challenge 6-8 months out of the year. After nearly three weeks with the S5 I can say I am thrilled with all aspects of the Audi. I disagree with people on the MPG, for a car of this type, the MPG is great. I drove 200+ highway miles today and got 23mpg. That is up from 19mpg in the 1st 1000miles.

Fantastic Daily driver Frank V , 07/25/2015 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Going on over a year and this is still a great car with no issues. Great car, it is comfortable in every way, super quiet, great reliability, AWD, sexy looks, and feels like you get your money worth. I drove several BMW's before going with this car and even the 2013 BMW's didn't feel like it was worth the money. I got in this car and I immediately felt like it was in a class above the BMW's. You feel sexy getting in it and I have had it for 8 months and it still gives me the same feeling. I have the 6 speed manual and wouldn't want it another way. Only thing I would like to mention is if you are a purist and love to feel connected to the road then this isn't the car for you. This coupe is not a sports car but more of a luxury touring car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value