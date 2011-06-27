  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2006 Audi S4
  5. Used 2006 Audi S4 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 S4
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all S4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,621 - $8,443
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great convertible

Audi lover, 07/04/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The S4 convertible is a stylish car! I have driven mine for 2000 miles now and just love it. Compared to other convertibles in this high performance range you get much more car for your money. I looked at the M3, but found the Audi better for every day driving. Great and smooth 8 cyl engine

Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned

John L, 03/02/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned Caddy's Lexus Lincolns BMW and Mercedes. This car, especially since it is a convertible, is the best car I have ever owned. Fast response. Tons of power. Great on highway and especially fun going through the mountains. I'm 6' 1" and I can't believe the spacious feeling even when the top is up.

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned

esam1, 04/29/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The S4 Cabriolet is beautiful inside and out, performs like no other cruiser-sports car, and commands a price that is less than its competition by thousands. There is no car I'd rather own- unless you're talking about the RS4 Cabriolet (but I wouldn't want such bad gas mileage right now)!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S4s for sale

Related Used 2006 Audi S4 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles