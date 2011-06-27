Used 2006 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great convertible
The S4 convertible is a stylish car! I have driven mine for 2000 miles now and just love it. Compared to other convertibles in this high performance range you get much more car for your money. I looked at the M3, but found the Audi better for every day driving. Great and smooth 8 cyl engine
Best car I've ever owned
I have owned Caddy's Lexus Lincolns BMW and Mercedes. This car, especially since it is a convertible, is the best car I have ever owned. Fast response. Tons of power. Great on highway and especially fun going through the mountains. I'm 6' 1" and I can't believe the spacious feeling even when the top is up.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
The S4 Cabriolet is beautiful inside and out, performs like no other cruiser-sports car, and commands a price that is less than its competition by thousands. There is no car I'd rather own- unless you're talking about the RS4 Cabriolet (but I wouldn't want such bad gas mileage right now)!
