Used 2006 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great convertible Audi lover , 07/04/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The S4 convertible is a stylish car! I have driven mine for 2000 miles now and just love it. Compared to other convertibles in this high performance range you get much more car for your money. I looked at the M3, but found the Audi better for every day driving. Great and smooth 8 cyl engine Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned John L , 03/02/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned Caddy's Lexus Lincolns BMW and Mercedes. This car, especially since it is a convertible, is the best car I have ever owned. Fast response. Tons of power. Great on highway and especially fun going through the mountains. I'm 6' 1" and I can't believe the spacious feeling even when the top is up. Report Abuse