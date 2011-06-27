Used 2001 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

No Compromise Fess , 07/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this rocket sled for just under a year and couldn't be happier with the purchase. It flies. It takes corners like it's teathered to the apex. It stops. It holds tons of stuff (particularly with the rear seats down). Report Abuse

It Kicks oxnox , 02/28/2002 Amazing car! Extreemly tuneable engine. Not as high performance as an M but much more practicle and accessable.

performance machine mbloom , 02/14/2003 tremendous acceleration when you hit it, can carry the groceries, bikes, kayaks, and get through snow with ease. and all around great performer than is fun to drive. Opt for the standard six spped which is smooth as silk.

living with an S4 AVANT c o guy , 02/21/2004 I went from an A4 avant to an S4 avant by accident. I visited the dealership to purchase some touch-up paint for the A4...a friend there asked me If I liked the S4, to which I replied yes except for the shift linkage. He tossed me the keys to an S4 AVANT Tip and said "go drive this for a while" well after an hour I ended up with a new car! It has been flawless for me and is great fun to drive. most people dont realize that a little eurpoean stationwagon can turn in a sub 6 second 0-60 time. It performs flawlessly in daily city driving as well as extended road trips. If it has a flaw it would be that at 120 mph you feel like you are doing 60. I LOVE this car!