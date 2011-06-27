  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2001 Audi S4
  5. Used 2001 Audi S4 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S4
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all S4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,828 - $3,927
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No Compromise

Fess, 07/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this rocket sled for just under a year and couldn't be happier with the purchase. It flies. It takes corners like it's teathered to the apex. It stops. It holds tons of stuff (particularly with the rear seats down).

Report Abuse

It Kicks

oxnox, 02/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Amazing car! Extreemly tuneable engine. Not as high performance as an M but much more practicle and accessable.

Report Abuse

performance machine

mbloom, 02/14/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

tremendous acceleration when you hit it, can carry the groceries, bikes, kayaks, and get through snow with ease. and all around great performer than is fun to drive. Opt for the standard six spped which is smooth as silk.

Report Abuse

living with an S4 AVANT

c o guy, 02/21/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I went from an A4 avant to an S4 avant by accident. I visited the dealership to purchase some touch-up paint for the A4...a friend there asked me If I liked the S4, to which I replied yes except for the shift linkage. He tossed me the keys to an S4 AVANT Tip and said "go drive this for a while" well after an hour I ended up with a new car! It has been flawless for me and is great fun to drive. most people dont realize that a little eurpoean stationwagon can turn in a sub 6 second 0-60 time. It performs flawlessly in daily city driving as well as extended road trips. If it has a flaw it would be that at 120 mph you feel like you are doing 60. I LOVE this car!

Report Abuse

A good alternative to an SUV

APB_S4, 04/23/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I own an 4-Runner and a '00 Boxster, but I need another car (Since Boxster's lease is ending shortly, and my mother wants to use the 4-Runner, plus, I am getting marry soon.) I pick the S4 because: 1) Fast, with a Chipped ECU it can get you over 300 hp and 350 tq/ft 2) 4WD, no need to worry about weather 3) Rich in features: comes with Bose stereo system, heated and 8-way power seat, glass sun roof, all dim mirrors, roof bike rack, ESP, etc. 4) Space is about the same compare to BMW and a bit better then IS300 in terms of cabin and rear trunk space. Compares with 325i Wagon or IS300 Wagon, I think this is a better buy ($$ vs features, comfort and power).

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S4s for sale

Related Used 2001 Audi S4 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles