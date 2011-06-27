Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
RS4 Cabrio is too much fun
I have had my RS4 Cabrio for three months. I am astonished with the car: plenty of power, enough eye candy and the best attribute: I can cause BMW drivers to go crazy with the power I have under the hood. For me personally the best attribute about this car is that it's not flashy and only Audi enthusiasts really know what sort of beast I am driving. I just wish I had more free time to drive it up and down Mullholland and there was not so much stop and go traffic here in LA.
Move over Carrera!
As a 15 year Porsche Carrera owner most recently a 2005 C4S, I was sceptical on switching to an Audi. My biggest complaint with my C4S coupe was how noisy it was in the interior. I felt I had to compromise "comfort" for power. Not at all with the Audi Rs4! It out performs my C4S and with it's top down is quieter, too!! Hard to believe but true! The Audi also offered bluetooth & ipod dock, which Porsche has yet to offer! I love this car! It is so much fun to drive! It begs to go faster, which hopefully will not be near any law enforcement!
Sponsored cars related to the RS 4
Related Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner