Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Los Angles Audi Fan , 12/07/2008

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my RS4 Cabrio for three months. I am astonished with the car: plenty of power, enough eye candy and the best attribute: I can cause BMW drivers to go crazy with the power I have under the hood. For me personally the best attribute about this car is that it's not flashy and only Audi enthusiasts really know what sort of beast I am driving. I just wish I had more free time to drive it up and down Mullholland and there was not so much stop and go traffic here in LA.