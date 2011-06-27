  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 4
  4. Used 2008 Audi RS 4
  5. Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 RS 4
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all RS 4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,453 - $24,131
Used RS 4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

RS4 Cabrio is too much fun

Los Angles Audi Fan, 12/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my RS4 Cabrio for three months. I am astonished with the car: plenty of power, enough eye candy and the best attribute: I can cause BMW drivers to go crazy with the power I have under the hood. For me personally the best attribute about this car is that it's not flashy and only Audi enthusiasts really know what sort of beast I am driving. I just wish I had more free time to drive it up and down Mullholland and there was not so much stop and go traffic here in LA.

Report Abuse

Move over Carrera!

Aceumtoo, 04/17/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As a 15 year Porsche Carrera owner most recently a 2005 C4S, I was sceptical on switching to an Audi. My biggest complaint with my C4S coupe was how noisy it was in the interior. I felt I had to compromise "comfort" for power. Not at all with the Audi Rs4! It out performs my C4S and with it's top down is quieter, too!! Hard to believe but true! The Audi also offered bluetooth & ipod dock, which Porsche has yet to offer! I love this car! It is so much fun to drive! It begs to go faster, which hopefully will not be near any law enforcement!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RS 4s for sale

Related Used 2008 Audi RS 4 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles