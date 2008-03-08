5 star reviews: 92 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 8 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Awesome car!

Mark , 07/24/2009

This is one of the greats, for sure. Classic lines, great build quality, amazing powertrain. The engine always feels 'on boil' and the transmission gearing matches the power band perfectly. Great noises - I almost never turn on the radio with this engine and exhaust note filling the cabin. Still gets a lot of looks even though the B8 body style is out. I'll be keeping this one for a long time to come.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Best Audi Ever

JT , 03/27/2009

This is one of the Best cars out there, better than a BMW M3 or M5, Better than a Benz 63AMG. I enjoyed Herb's comments on this car, obviously he's never driven an RS4 and must dislike Audi. Anyone who compares this car to an EVO is, well, not well informed. Best of luck to you Herb!! LOL There's no car out that that can compare to this, it looks like a cute little kitty, but can tear your head right off. Handling is out of this world and has a fully defeatable traction control which blows your mind.

5 out of 5 stars, Audi Should Just Bring This Car Back to the US

audirs , 12/29/2011

My 2008 Audi RS4 with the available options has now turned 32,000 miles. The hardest part of owning this car during my 60 mile per day over a twisty highway is in keeping my speeds down. I put a K&N air filter in, and keep the S button pushed down and whether it is raining or dry, the handling, sounds, speed, control and Gallardo sourced brakes are incredible. This is a phenomenal car. Buy one if you want a Porsche GT3 with usable back seats, that in turn can be flattened out to create a cargo bay, or a place for your dogs to lay down on a trip. Unbelievable car!

5 out of 5 stars, Such a joy to drive and own

johnnyb1 , 08/03/2008

My RS4 continues to amaze me every time I take her for a drive. Amazing in every way and especially when you consider what a wonderful daily driver the RS4 can be. I've been able to get 24.9 mpg when driving very conservatively. What other 400+ HP V8 car can you say that about? My only complaint is the location of the parking brake with regard to the arm rest. Otherwise, perfect.

