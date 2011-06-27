Used 2008 Audi RS 4 for Sale

  • Price Drop
    $25,481

    2008 Audi RS 4 quattro

    63,602 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    CHAPMAN LANCASTER 877-357-2023.2008 Audi RS 4 4.2L Cabriolet 4.2L V8 FSI Direct Injection 420 hp quattro 6-Speed ManualPrice does not include Taxes, Tags, License, & Fees and $389 Document Fee* 'If the Chapman emblem isn't on the back of your vehicle, you probably paid too much!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi RS 4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAYU48H38K800092
    Stock: DP6693
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $20,900

    2007 Audi RS 4 quattro

    127,150 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey

    Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Gray quattro 2007 Audi RS 4 4.2L quattro Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Audi RS 4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUARU98E67N904113
    Stock: 904113C01
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $29,991

    2007 Audi RS 4 quattro

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Audi RS 4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUARU78EX7N904751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

RS 4 Reviews & Specs