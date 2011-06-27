Used 2016 Audi Q5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Not so bad SUV! Bill , 01/26/2016 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful We bought the 2016 3.0 TDI prestige package with all options and initially we are very happy with the choice we made. Fuel economy is still very good and the handling is excellent. The only minor inconveniences are that it lacks USB ports and the color navigation screen is not touch screen which makes it somewhat cumbersome. This model year does not come with apple iPhone interface. This technology is available in much less expensive American and Chinese made SUV's. The steering wheel media/phone controls are very limited in their functions. In order to change audio tracks you need to reach down to the knob that is located on the center counsel making you have to momentarily remove your eyes from the road. The location of the cruise control is also very bad. Again you need to remove your eyes from the road in order to not confuse it with the turn signal switch which is located above the CC switch. The 2015 VW Golf that I use to own has much better steering wheel media and CC equipment integration management. Other then that it has a very confrontable ride for an SUV. All in all compared to other USA brand SUVs in the same luxury category, the 2016 Audi Q5 falls short on the attention to details in the ergonomic/technology department. In my opinion "Made in Germany" is not that good anymore. Its paid for so I have to keep it for a while. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Early impression of a 2016 Q5 TDI Q5 TDI driver , 11/26/2015 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I've become a big fan of diesels for their driving characteristics and efficiency. The Q5 TDI does not disappoint. This SUV is very quick with little turbo lag, which gives a lot of confidence pulling out into traffic and merging, whether from a stop or at highway speeds. The engine is very refined. For a family of 4 I felt the Q5 was the right size. I also liked the 3L TDI over the 2L offerings in BMW and MB. There is not much of a hit in mugs going with the 3L, since I have been getting around 30 mpg around town and mid 30s on the highway. The seats are comfortable, although they could be softer. The lumbar support is good. The sound quality of the Bang and Olufsen sound system is very good. The MMI infotainment system takes time to get the hang of, but is logical once you learn your way around. Most selections are made using the center console, since there are not many buttons on the steering wheel. I'm enjoying the panoramic roof more than I expected since it fills the interior with light and makes the car feel even roomier. I have the 20 inch wheels and I'm pleased that this does not make the ride harsh. This SUV has a firm ride and handles more like a sedan. Even on a 6 hour drive I did not feel fatigued and felt confident driving in a torrential rainstorm. Looking forward to seeing how it handles the snow, once I put the 17 inch blizzaks on. So far, very satisfied with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

King of the Road Ash4Audi , 05/18/2016 TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 4 of 9 people found this review helpful Vault like build quality, feels like driving an elegant and maneuverable mini-tank on the road! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

