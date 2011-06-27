Used 2016 Audi Q5 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Not so bad SUV!
We bought the 2016 3.0 TDI prestige package with all options and initially we are very happy with the choice we made. Fuel economy is still very good and the handling is excellent. The only minor inconveniences are that it lacks USB ports and the color navigation screen is not touch screen which makes it somewhat cumbersome. This model year does not come with apple iPhone interface. This technology is available in much less expensive American and Chinese made SUV's. The steering wheel media/phone controls are very limited in their functions. In order to change audio tracks you need to reach down to the knob that is located on the center counsel making you have to momentarily remove your eyes from the road. The location of the cruise control is also very bad. Again you need to remove your eyes from the road in order to not confuse it with the turn signal switch which is located above the CC switch. The 2015 VW Golf that I use to own has much better steering wheel media and CC equipment integration management. Other then that it has a very confrontable ride for an SUV. All in all compared to other USA brand SUVs in the same luxury category, the 2016 Audi Q5 falls short on the attention to details in the ergonomic/technology department. In my opinion "Made in Germany" is not that good anymore. Its paid for so I have to keep it for a while.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Early impression of a 2016 Q5 TDI
I've become a big fan of diesels for their driving characteristics and efficiency. The Q5 TDI does not disappoint. This SUV is very quick with little turbo lag, which gives a lot of confidence pulling out into traffic and merging, whether from a stop or at highway speeds. The engine is very refined. For a family of 4 I felt the Q5 was the right size. I also liked the 3L TDI over the 2L offerings in BMW and MB. There is not much of a hit in mugs going with the 3L, since I have been getting around 30 mpg around town and mid 30s on the highway. The seats are comfortable, although they could be softer. The lumbar support is good. The sound quality of the Bang and Olufsen sound system is very good. The MMI infotainment system takes time to get the hang of, but is logical once you learn your way around. Most selections are made using the center console, since there are not many buttons on the steering wheel. I'm enjoying the panoramic roof more than I expected since it fills the interior with light and makes the car feel even roomier. I have the 20 inch wheels and I'm pleased that this does not make the ride harsh. This SUV has a firm ride and handles more like a sedan. Even on a 6 hour drive I did not feel fatigued and felt confident driving in a torrential rainstorm. Looking forward to seeing how it handles the snow, once I put the 17 inch blizzaks on. So far, very satisfied with my purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
King of the Road
Vault like build quality, feels like driving an elegant and maneuverable mini-tank on the road!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Audi!
The Last of the Great Diesels
VW was successful in killing the diesel cars in the U.S. For many reasons, it was a shame since a frugal, low revving, torquey (is there such a word?) engine is ideal for the type of driving we do. Having owned a convertible Beetle TDI and a Mercedes ML 350 Bluetec, I wanted to get a slightly used diesel that would last me several years (or for the rest of my life - I am 75 years old). The Q5 was an ideal choice, and while I have only driven 2200 miles the first month of ownership, I think it will do fine. Update after 9000 miles - I continue to enjoy the advantages of a powerful diesel engine with excellent fuel consumption and reliability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q5
Related Used 2016 Audi Q5 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner