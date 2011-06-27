Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$707
|$1,205
|$1,451
|Clean
|$645
|$1,098
|$1,328
|Average
|$519
|$884
|$1,081
|Rough
|$393
|$670
|$834
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$739
|$1,446
|$1,799
|Clean
|$673
|$1,317
|$1,646
|Average
|$542
|$1,061
|$1,340
|Rough
|$410
|$804
|$1,034
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,661
|$2,011
|Clean
|$870
|$1,513
|$1,840
|Average
|$701
|$1,218
|$1,498
|Rough
|$531
|$923
|$1,156
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$864
|$1,520
|$1,845
|Clean
|$787
|$1,385
|$1,688
|Average
|$634
|$1,115
|$1,375
|Rough
|$480
|$845
|$1,061
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,353
|$1,701
|Clean
|$603
|$1,233
|$1,556
|Average
|$485
|$993
|$1,267
|Rough
|$368
|$752
|$978
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$789
|$1,414
|$1,726
|Clean
|$719
|$1,289
|$1,579
|Average
|$579
|$1,038
|$1,286
|Rough
|$439
|$786
|$992