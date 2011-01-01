Used 2011 Lotus Evora for Sale Near Me

Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut

EVORA S 2+2 6-speed MT Navigation Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Rear Premium Leather Lotus Recaro stitched Heated Seats Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (2) Alpine Premium Sound Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls SPORT Modes Power Trunk/Tailgate Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (2) Tinted Windows HomeLink Garage

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCCLMDSUXEHA10182

Stock: LEA10182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

