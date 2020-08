Used 2011 Lotus Evora for Sale Near Me

Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania

Lotus Dealer. Purchased from us New, All service records available. LOW MILES - 12,595! Arctic Silver Metallic exterior and Paprika interior, 2+2 trim. Leather Seats, Manual Transmission, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lotus 2+2 with Arctic Silver Metallic exterior and Paprika interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 6400 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2011 Lotus Evora is the world's only four-seat midengine sports car. Super-sharp handling and impressive acceleration are the order of the day.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $52,000. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lotus Evora 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCCLMDTU6BHA10903

Stock: 19LU2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-20-2019