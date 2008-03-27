Used Audi Coupe for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Coupe Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi Coupe searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Audi For Sale
  4. Used Audi Coupe For Sale

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Audi Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (0%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (0%)
My audi coupe quattro
tonyve,03/27/2008
Purchased car new, used as a daily driver. Acceleration from a stop was sluggish, however at 4500rpm the powerband kicked in and the car came into its element. This is an excellent hwy car, handles as it were on rails, one year made 40 odd trips from Vancouver to Edmonton. What a blast on the open road, ran with everything. The car was super reliable, the running gear is bulletproof, recently had a proper paint job done, updated the hood, lights, had the car properly lowered and upsized the wheels. The car looks like it came out of the showroom today. Get comments on it regularly.
Report abuse

More about the Audi Coupe

How much is the used Audi Coupe?

It looks like there aren't any used Audi Coupe vehicles for sale near you. Try expanding your search radius or looking for a different vehicle. Learn more about the Audi Coupe.

Is the used Audi Coupe a good car?

The used Audi Coupe received an average score of 4.3 out of 5 based on 3 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the Audi Coupe, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the Audi Coupe.

Where to buy a used Audi Coupe?

It looks like there aren't any used Audi Coupe vehicles for sale near you. Try expanding your search radius or looking for a different vehicle. Learn more about the Audi Coupe.

What to look for when buying a used Audi Coupe?

Price, mileage, and condition are all important factors to consider when buying a used Audi Coupe.
We also recommend reading Edmunds' consumer reviews to find common problems, and paying for an independent inspection to make sure the used Audi Coupe you're buying doesn't have any problems that need addressing. Learn more about the Audi Coupe.

How reliable is the Audi Coupe?

Consumer reviews are a great resource for determining how reliable a used Audi Coupe will be.
We have 3 user reviews of the used Audi Coupe, so you can find out if other owners have had issues with their vehicles. Learn more about the Audi Coupe.
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Audi Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles