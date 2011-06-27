Estimated values
2006 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,149
|$4,059
|$4,562
|Clean
|$2,827
|$3,647
|$4,098
|Average
|$2,182
|$2,824
|$3,169
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,000
|$2,240
Estimated values
2006 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,421
|$5,050
|Clean
|$2,945
|$3,973
|$4,536
|Average
|$2,273
|$3,076
|$3,508
|Rough
|$1,602
|$2,179
|$2,480
Estimated values
2006 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,169
|$8,864
|$9,807
|Clean
|$6,436
|$7,965
|$8,809
|Average
|$4,968
|$6,166
|$6,812
|Rough
|$3,501
|$4,368
|$4,816