Used 2005 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Horrible Experience
I purchased a 2005 CPO A8L 6 months ago. From the day I drove it off the lot I have had nothing but trouble. From the minor (ie. remote keys didn't work) to the major items (ie. sunroof, power trunk, console buttons, water pump, head lamps, etc.) my vehicle has been in the shop a total of 3 weeks. The CPO checklist was a total misrepresentation. Most of the items that were bad on the vehicle were checked off as having passed a "rigorous" inspection. I have owned several other luxury new and used brands. But I never had this kind of trouble before. Truly a horrible experience. The final slap in the face is the trade value. All I want to do is trade out of this car but the values are way down.
Beauty with flaws
This is my second A8 and I really love this car, but this might be the last one. These cars are very costly to maintain. Things like suspension parts breaking on a car with 32000 miles shouldn't happen, especially on a car driven very carefully on paved roads. Also electric gremlins that shouldn't happen, like parts breaking when I had it in for a software upgrade for other problems(telephone module broke). But, it looks and handles like a million dollars when it's not in the shop!
The Best of 2005 luxury car
I traded in my big failure 07 BMW X5 with this beauty : and I am very pleased with this move. . It was nightmare to own a very expensive SUV like the 07 X5 ( top of the line ) which give us only troubles... the driving of this car is nothing close to any of BMW & MB .. I drove the S class, C63 -AMG , as well as the BMW , but never tried the Audi which I realize the mistake I did .. This car is a luxury feeling , sporty feeling , fun feeling.. great interior , high quality material , smooth engine.. This is the one to have in your Garage for all season ... you should know that you will not be able to drive MB in snow... It was a big failure m at least to me...
Poor Quality
Purchased a certified pre-owned with 25k miles. Has been in the dealer 17 times within a little over a year of ownership: sunroof not closing, improperly designed thermostat (Audi's words not mine), Software controller staying and draining battery ($450 to replace, not covered under warranty).
Audi Satisfaction
i leased my 05 A8 in December of 2004. this is my first Audi. so far my vehicle has been completely trouble free and a pleasure to own. the attention to detail inside and out is amazing. from the beautifully crafted interior to the exteriors crisp clean lines the A8 is visually satisfying from all angles. the performance and handling feel as though you are driving a much smaller vehicle. i live in the northeast and had become accustomed to parking my car and using my SUV when the snow starts to fly. not anymore. the A8 has performed flawlessly in the snowy weather. even with the original equipment all season tires you feel very confident driving on snow covered roads.
