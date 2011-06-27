Estimated values
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,421
|$59,039
|$64,704
|Clean
|$53,357
|$57,889
|$63,443
|Average
|$51,228
|$55,590
|$60,923
|Rough
|$49,099
|$53,292
|$58,402
Estimated values
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,690
|$53,411
|$57,981
|Clean
|$48,718
|$52,372
|$56,851
|Average
|$46,774
|$50,292
|$54,593
|Rough
|$44,831
|$48,212
|$52,334
Estimated values
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,766
|$56,159
|$61,548
|Clean
|$50,754
|$55,066
|$60,349
|Average
|$48,729
|$52,879
|$57,951
|Rough
|$46,704
|$50,692
|$55,554