Used 2015 Audi A7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Aurelian , 08/01/2017 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

This is a spectacular looking car that feels great on the road however the leather seats started fading within few years only and MOST importantly as I just passed 100kmiles it started burning oil....and exhaust system needed major work therefore I would not recommend you keeping it after the lease is up.....it’s a great looking car if as a lease but if you’re looking to put over 100kmiles then go get a Lexus