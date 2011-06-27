  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2015 Audi A7
  5. Used 2015 Audi A7 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Audi A7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 A7
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all A7s for sale
List Price
$29,995
Used A7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

excellent ride dissapointing reliability

Aurelian, 08/01/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a spectacular looking car that feels great on the road however the leather seats started fading within few years only and MOST importantly as I just passed 100kmiles it started burning oil....and exhaust system needed major work therefore I would not recommend you keeping it after the lease is up.....it’s a great looking car if as a lease but if you’re looking to put over 100kmiles then go get a Lexus

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all A7s for sale

Related Used 2015 Audi A7 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles