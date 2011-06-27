Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,518
|$15,264
|$17,320
|Clean
|$13,219
|$14,932
|$16,922
|Average
|$12,619
|$14,268
|$16,127
|Rough
|$12,020
|$13,604
|$15,332
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Emerald Blue Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,813
|$18,880
|$21,319
|Clean
|$16,440
|$18,469
|$20,829
|Average
|$15,695
|$17,647
|$19,851
|Rough
|$14,949
|$16,826
|$18,872
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,367
|$18,221
|$20,417
|Clean
|$16,004
|$17,825
|$19,948
|Average
|$15,279
|$17,032
|$19,011
|Rough
|$14,553
|$16,239
|$18,074