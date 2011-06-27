Used 2000 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

What Should I Do? GodBlessAudi , 07/08/2010 35 of 36 people found this review helpful 99,000 miles, no hard driving or accident, decently maintained. Here are quote for repairing items from local dealer "Biener Audi" today. $580.- Front break pads and rotors $560.- Rear break pads and rotors $165. Coolant tank reservoir $800. Radiator $1100. Exhaust complete $1100. Both front lower control/wishbone suspension arms $192.- An hour & a half diagnosis $1600. Timing belt w/all rollers & water pump thermostat $400. Mirror (rusted because water sipping in) $800.- LED dashboard Total: $7,297. What should I do? Report Abuse

Great car but... Alex Y , 06/02/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My Audi is a great car, but... don't get me wrong, this car shows power when needed and is able to handle almost anything. I am 18 and I drive hard. The best thing about this car is its turbo. Nothing is better than hitting the turbo redlining the engine and passing all of those slow drivers on the highway. The car also handles very well. Taking sharp turns at 30-40 mph gives you such a rush. However, because it performs so well it is easy to forget the car's limits.

Never again JG , 04/14/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful While this car was fun to drive it gave me nothing but grief after 95k miles. I had to replace both cv joints, the torque converter at 110k, the turbo after 100k, the front dash display, and a multitude of gaskets/o- rings-seals. Overall the car cost me $10,581.84 in repairs in two years! Audi's are great cars when you buy them new and trade them in after 5 years, otherwise buyer beware.

Glad I bought the 4.2l Paul , 02/08/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my 5th audi. The 4.2l is a rocket on wheels and my favorite so far. Engine has been maint. free other then the standard timing belt / water pump change ($800) at 80K. Break pads last ~40K. Minor non-driveability repairs. Window switch ($110) 2x failed, 5 min DIY repair. Front end torsion squeaks (>$1000). Expensive oil changes ($80). Center display is getting dim. Most fun daily driver I have ever owned. Unique body and interior of the 4.2l sets it far about the mundane 2.7Ts. Great in the snow. Almost as fast as my 911. Find a non-dealer Audi mech., I haven't met a dealer yet that will let me out of the service bay for <$1000 of questionable repairs.