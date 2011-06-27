  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 1999 Audi A6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Audi A6 2.8 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 A6
Overview
See A6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length192.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aluminum Silver Metallic
  • Melange Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Andorra Red Pearl
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Tornado Red
  • Casablanca White
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Volcano Black Mica
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Vanilla
  • Onyx
  • Lago Green
  • Vanilla/Royal Blue
  • Tungsten Gray
  • Melange
  • Royal Blue
  • Maroon
  • Terra Cotta
See A6 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Audi A6 2.8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles