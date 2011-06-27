Used 1998 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
The SUV killer: the A6 Quattro Wagon
Bought my A6 quattro wagon new in RI. Used if for commuting and carpooling and it it also got complements for its looks and ride. Never had a problem in bad weather with the car. Moved to SanDeigo and I put 18" performance tires on the car and handles like a 5 series. Plan on lowering it an inch as well. Best purchase I could have made I have the versitility of an SUV but the comfort of a luxury sedan and the sportness of a sport sedan. Can't wait to purchase my next audi quattro wagon.
Too bad they don't make an A8 wagon!
We've had gasket and seal issues, but they seem to have been resolved. Electrical is not the greatest, and rear seat legroom is tight - especially for a bunch of tall people. Those things aside, this is the most balanced, smoothest, most well- engineered car we've owned. It is a joy to drive - even if it is a wagon - though a little more power would be nice. If only it were a little bigger...
Fun to drive car
A great car, fun to drive, quattro in Wisconsin is wonderful. No problems in the year i have owned it. Starts out in the snow as if the pavement was dry. Buy one you will love it.
Great Car
I love this car! That said it takes a lot of money to keep it well feed and healthy. I bought it at a charity auction (Never buy from one, trust me). The car was low miles and a great price. Two months later the transmission went out and cost over 3k to fix. Once she was up and running again, it's been great.
Sponsored cars related to the A6
Related Used 1998 Audi A6 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner