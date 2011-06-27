Used 1998 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

The SUV killer: the A6 Quattro Wagon sd92104 , 05/21/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my A6 quattro wagon new in RI. Used if for commuting and carpooling and it it also got complements for its looks and ride. Never had a problem in bad weather with the car. Moved to SanDeigo and I put 18" performance tires on the car and handles like a 5 series. Plan on lowering it an inch as well. Best purchase I could have made I have the versitility of an SUV but the comfort of a luxury sedan and the sportness of a sport sedan. Can't wait to purchase my next audi quattro wagon. Report Abuse

Too bad they don't make an A8 wagon! mrburb , 11/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We've had gasket and seal issues, but they seem to have been resolved. Electrical is not the greatest, and rear seat legroom is tight - especially for a bunch of tall people. Those things aside, this is the most balanced, smoothest, most well- engineered car we've owned. It is a joy to drive - even if it is a wagon - though a little more power would be nice. If only it were a little bigger...

Fun to drive car x-cpwrguy-99 , 05/30/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful A great car, fun to drive, quattro in Wisconsin is wonderful. No problems in the year i have owned it. Starts out in the snow as if the pavement was dry. Buy one you will love it.