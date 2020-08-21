Used 1998 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- 61,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,981
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Extremely Rare, Clean CarFax, 1-Owner 1999 Audi A6 2.8 Quattro!! ***ONLY 61K CarFax Verified Original Miles ***Maryland Inspected Excellent Service History CarFax One Owner! Non Smoker Vehicle Garage Kept Vehicle***Notable Options: Quattro System, Cloth Seats, 16" Alloy Wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Convenience Package, Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory, Glass Slide & Tilt Sunroof w/Sunshade, HomeLink Transmitter, Security system, Speed Control and Much More!Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBA24B5XN116219
Stock: 98398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 133,711 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUEH24B6YN001980
Stock: P6059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 131,563 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded into Schaller Honda and wholesaled to us. EXCELLENT service history according to CARFAX! Clean title and history too. Just a nice clean, inexpensive all-wheel drive for the winter! This Audi has lots of extras too. Leather seats with heat, power sliding sunroof, in-dash CD, premium wheels with newer tires, cruise, dual zone climate control, powerful 3.0 V6 motor with automatic transmission, and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,000 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVT64B82N080386
Stock: 080386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,495
City Motor Group - Haskell / New Jersey
Sunroof, AWD, Leather, Heated seats.WE ARE STILL OPEN Buy Your Next Car from Home! We will deliver it free of charge. Offering virtual test drives, online approvals, & curbside pick up. Have Questions? Give us a call (973) 530-4600.Bruised Credit, Damaged Credit, We are your Finance Solution, We Accept All Applications. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B92N035025
Stock: CM-00941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 122,902 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2003 Audi A6, Appointed with the 2.7T Trim and is finished in Light Silver Metallic over Platinum w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B03N077066
Stock: 77066K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 149,837 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
Westchester Auto Exchange - Cortlandt Manor / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B43N067575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
3.0A6Audi2003New Arrival.. Own the road at every turn***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULT64B43N065781
Stock: M1834A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 70,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Rear Seat Mounted Side-Impact Airbags Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F35N089266
Stock: 5N089266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 126,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,701
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
REDUCED FROM $6,999! Clean. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PKG, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Audi A6 with Night Blue Pearl exterior and Platinum interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG: pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof w/pre-select feature, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, 200-watt Bose premium sound system w/AudioPilot, beige birch wood interior trim. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.". World Car of the Year.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $6,999.WHY BUY FROM USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F15N114276
Stock: A073173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 174,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,777
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
quattro, Amaretto w/Premium Volterra Full Leather Upholstery. Light Silver Metallic 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F45N105099
Stock: U0696AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 150,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F65N096017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,393 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW, VERY, VERY CLEAN. CLEAN TITLE AND ACCURATE MILES!!! WE PRICE THIS VEHICLE TO BE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE WESTERN REGION!!! WE ARE HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES!!! Internet price for used and certified pre-owned vehicles includes $1,000 finance bonus cash only available for prime lender conventional financing through Liberty Buick, (720+ score pulled by dealer) - some lender and term restrictions may apply. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V quattro.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F06N176864
Stock: 200583AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 150,923 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Lease
iDrive Autohaus - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F66N053962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,526 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: 3.2L trim. Leather, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats EXPERTS ARE SAYING: IIHS Top Safety Pick. Edmunds.com explains "Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.". VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F06N022609
Stock: 6N022609B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 125,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2006 A6 Audi 3.2 quattro... Clean Carfax, Power Seat(s), Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooling Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Aux/MP3 Connection, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. 3.2 QUATTRO..... LEATHER SEATS... WOOD GRAIN CONSOLE, DOOR PANEL, AND DASHBOARD... ... FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS... RAIN SENSING WIPERS... FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY... POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, AND STEERING... VERY CLEAN ... PLEASE CALL410-861-9929 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE! HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Vents: Second Row, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD Changer Location: Glove Compartment, Remote CD Changer: 6 Disc, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Armrests: Rear Folding, Center Console Trim: Wood, Dash Trim: Wood, Door Trim: Leather, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Net, Center Differential: Mechanical, Limited Slip Differential: Center, Clock, External Temperature Display, Gauge: Tachometer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto Delay Off, Rear Fog Lights, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, First Aid Kit, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Leather, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Phone: Pre-Wired For Phone, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Speed Rating: H, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Diameter: 17 Inch, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, Bose Audio, Satellite Radio System, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Door Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Seat Memory, Hands-Free Multi-Function Remote W/Keyless Ignition, Rear Parking Sensors, Electrochromatic Exterior Mirror(s), Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror, Power Glass Sunroof, Front and Rear Side Airbags, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Premium Leather Seats, Navigation System, 18 Inch Polished Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F56N087601
Stock: 6N087601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,534 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F36N103956
Stock: LVCW103956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,477$1,645 Below Market
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
<span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GUARANTEED FINANCING * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* VA INSPECTION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* CLEAN IN AND OUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* V6, 3.2 Liter * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* WELL MAINTAINED * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GREAT CONDITION* <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BOSS AUDIO SYSTEM * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* ICE COLD A/C * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AM/FM RADIO * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* NAVIGATION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* LEATHER INTERRIOR * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* HEATED SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* PASSENGER AIRBAG * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* FOG LIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* SUNROOF/MOONROOF * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER WINDOWS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER DOOR LOCK * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Call us today to schedule a test drive! We look forward to servi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F97N009582
Stock: 818451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2018
- 191,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Affinity Auto Sales - Roselle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F87N149803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
