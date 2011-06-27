Used 2014 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Quality Plus!
Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb.
- Performance
I'm impressed so far
I bought my Audi A5 two weeks ago. I also considered a BMW 135, but I live in Canada so AWD is important in the winter. I also wanted a spare tire just in case (BMWs have run flats). First impressions are excellent. We had our first major snow of the season yesterday and the Quattro is impressive. I tried it in an icy parking lot where hockey skates would have been a good idea and the Quattro was very effective. The engine note is not as sweet as the S5, but I went for the better fuel economy. So far, fuel economy is not what I was expecting, but perhaps the engine needs breaking in.
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2014 Audi A5 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner