Used 2014 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb.

marvopolis , 11/04/2013

I bought my Audi A5 two weeks ago. I also considered a BMW 135, but I live in Canada so AWD is important in the winter. I also wanted a spare tire just in case (BMWs have run flats). First impressions are excellent. We had our first major snow of the season yesterday and the Quattro is impressive. I tried it in an icy parking lot where hockey skates would have been a good idea and the Quattro was very effective. The engine note is not as sweet as the S5, but I went for the better fuel economy. So far, fuel economy is not what I was expecting, but perhaps the engine needs breaking in.