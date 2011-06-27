  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Lovely Car..But a Gateway Drug

jetta_c, 10/15/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My A5 has been a great car: reliable, good for all kinds of weather (got me home in a driving snowstorm a couple of times) and eye-catching (guys give me the envious "Nice car!" pretty regularly.) It also knows how to get out of its own way: my favorite "sport" has become seeing how fast I cam merge (aka: come up to 60 mph) on my local highway. This car does pull at the leash: whereas my Range Rover (350 hp) is perfectly happy to lumber along at 35 mph in town, the Audi seems insulted by such speeds. My only complaint (albeit weak) is that all this performance in a 4-cylinder has made me want an R8. I have a feeling that was Audi's plan all along :)

Ex Beamer Adict

Jim, 11/06/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought this car primarily for its looks. At least once, usually twice a day, I am approached by strangers admiring the car. It rides somewhat more comfortably than the five 3 series I have owned. I got the S-line and love the wheels and handling. A 3 series will out accelerate and out handle but never out cool the A5. Buy this car if you appreciate refinement over edginess. I love it.

A nice change to the typical coupe

Alan, 05/14/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for a fun car and wanted a coupe. Everyone, and their mother has a 328i, C-class, and G37, all for good reasons. If you want a car that's a complete eye catcher, decent fuel economy, and just fun to get in everyday, this is a great choice. The only thing it lack is a little more power. That is easily fixed with an ECU tune, bringing the car from 211 hp to 240, and 258 tq, to 333 tq. That is is more tq than an S5, and makes the V6 middle option a complete waste of money. My initial ratings are with the car straight from the factory. Since the ECU tune, my I would rate it a 10 for performance and fuel economy.

Since its

moderncarlover, 12/27/2012
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Since it inception. I have always wanted this car. I was able to get a great deal on a 2010 in Deep Sea blue with the Premium Plus package. It has not let me down. I love cars but I have never actually had a car that I wanted. I just picked nice cars. As my tastes and desires grew for the kind of car that I liked. Audi created the A5 and it brought all my desires to fruition.

Audi Grand Slam

Barnone, 08/31/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Live in Germany and ordered my 2010 A5 2.0T 6 Speed Prestige in Aruba Blue and Linen Beige Milano Leather. I order the car loaded with the Almond Beige Ash Trim that looks great, and Driver Assist and Drive Select Packages. The leg room beats out the Jag. XF, Corvette, Merc E350 Coupe, and many other I was considering. The 211 horses mated to the Manual 6, is plenty to keep up with the other vehicles on the Autobahn. The ability to simply walk up to my A5 and never touch my key as I drive off, Priceless. I rented the S-Line package before purchasing and can say the seating is definitely more comfortable and an overall better vehicle without it.

