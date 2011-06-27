Used 2010 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2010 Audi A4 2.0 T Prem Plus
#1. Oil consumption - when I purchased this car it used 1 qt oil every 1k to 1100k miles. I took it to the dealer. They worked on electronics and breather and added oil. They told me to drive it until the oil light came on. Record the miles driven. Bring it back for further tests. They took sample of oil and found metal in the oil. I was told that from 2009 - 2012, there was slag on the piston rings causing oil to drip and burn causing excess use of oil. Dealer replaced Pistons and rings. My car does not use any oil. Can go oil change to oil change without adding any oil. #2. Turbo - At approx 51 k miles, engine light came on. Took car to dealer for diagnostics. Turned out to be faulty turbo. Audi extended warranty of 7 years or 70k miles covered this repair. #3. Water pump - Replaced at approx 40k miles. Out of pocket expense. Approx $600.00. #4. Fuel injectors - While I have not had any problems with fuel injectors, there is extended warranty on the injectors of 12 years or 100k miles.
Be careful with this one
I absolutely loved this car until there were oil problems at 2500 miles. At usage of 1500 miles (I bought it with 1000 on it), my car indicated low oil. As it had not been leaking, my car was burning it. Audi of America and the dealer said this was in spec, that turbo engines burned it. They offered to put a quart in every time. They could not answer to the long-term ramifications however and did not want to fix it. Had I known that my car required a quart of oil per 1500 miles I would not have purchased it because something seems wrong here. ONLY the 09-10 A4s do this. Turbo engines shouldn't burn that much. It affects my fuel efficiency and has taken away the joy of owning a new car.
Nothing But Problems
I purchased a used 2010 audi a4, gorgeous car but underneath nothing but mechanical issues. I’m a realist and understand that these things happen but it’s the response of Audi and Parker Audi that made it worse. Unfortunately my vehicle was plagued with the all too well known oil consumption issue. My car was still under the extended warranty so I could gave gotten the problem diagnosed and hopefully resolved free of charge but my local Audi dealer did not give me any confidence that resolving the oil consumption issue was going to happen. If anyone is in the market for a used Audi a4 do yourself a favor and research audi a4 oil consumption issue extensively before making your purchase and save yourself the headache i went through. I will never touch another audi after this and it’s stemmed from the bad customer service I received from Audi.
Oil Consumption fixed
I had this car at 37,000 miles certified preowned. Dealer tried to convince me that oil consumption (quart every 1000 miles ) is normal with turbo which is complete bullsh.... It was repaired at the warranty since I didn't believed and never stopped complaining. " Under the settlement agreement, current owners or lessees who have not already paid to have repairs made will be entitled to a replacement of the crankcase pressure regulating valve, front crankshaft seal and front crankshaft bolt. Additionally, the engine control module software will be updated to match the new part(s). The agreement also gives owners and lessees an extended warranty of 4 years/50,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles (whichever occurs first) to cover any repair needed to correct excessive engine oil consumption. Audi will also reimburse any affected owners of the 2009-2011 Audi A4, Audi A5 and the 2011 Audi Q5 for parts and labor on any previous repairs made for oil consumption problems." Since than I have no problem. I used fully synthetic oil from Europe "Elf" every 10,000 miles and i am not adding even one drop of oil between intervals. Love the car. I hope to keep it for next 100,000 miles. I changed Air filters, micro filter and Spark plugs two times. I am getting 30 or more mpg on Hwy and 27 in the city. Great car!!!! Next one i am getting is AUDI A4...
A piece of crap!
If you are thinking and going to purchase an Audi...BEWARE! This Audi A4 Quattro has nothing short but a daytime nightmare for me. When I purchased this vehicle in April 2014,the car had 57,000 miles on it and the car was good. At 74,000 I found out the oil consumption issue which was an oil separator kit and the dealer fixed it for free. At 77,121 the turbocharger went bad and the dealer replaced the turbocharger that costs $2800.00 which I had to pay. On March 17, 2017 a day in which I will never forget! The car failed to start when I was ready to leave work on one of the coldest days of the year and when the car was towed to the shop the dealer said the engine was no good, the diagnosis was the timing chain jumped a tooth casing damage to the cylinder head, timing chain and tensioner which will cost $6400.00 to fix. This was a major problem Audi knew about and having the consumer pay for it is absurd. I joined a class action lawsuit against Audi of America because I have read different posts about this issue.Audis are great cars to drive but when major problems occur they are nothing but huge money pits!
