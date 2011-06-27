Used 2009 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

HORRIBLE CAR MECHANICALLY tc124 , 05/20/2014 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I just bought this car 4 months ago and it has 60,000 miles on it. It is burning oil like you wouldn't believe. I took it in to the Audi service department and they said the first step is to replace the crankcase pressure regulatory valve and put the Audi software update on it, which cost $109 for that. Overall, the cost is $600. If this doesn't fix the problem, the engine pistons need to be replaced, so basically a new engine for $5,000. Audi needs to recall the 2.0 liter engines. Why would you charge 40,000 for a car and the engine goes out at 60,000 miles. Obviously, this is a faulty engine! Report Abuse

It's a sport wagon not a station wagon! BabyA , 05/19/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I test drove the BMW 328i wagon, Saab 9-3 Combi, Prius, Audi A3, Subaru Impreza, VW GTI, Volvo V50 and the Mazda 3. The A4 Avant had the luxury, speed, room, look, and quality of materials I was looking for. I took my first maiden road trip and could not be happier. No body aches, great gas mileage, great handling in rain and when the sun came out I opened up the panoramic sun roof. Report Abuse

Audi stands behind their Product!!! Forever a Fan! Annie , 05/22/2016 2.0T Premium Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 9 people found this review helpful Audi has my loyalty as a solid and ethical car company! And Boulder Audi (formerly Stammler) is the most amazing dealership I have ever encountered. First, my Audi A4 Avant wagon was my FAVORITE car ever..however, at 62,000 miles I was experiencing excessive oil consumption. I brought my car to the service department, and they replaced my engine at no cost to me. Unfortunately, and just over 20,000 miles later, I experienced a second engine failure, stranded in Flagstaff AZ on a road trip. I contacted Audi of America and the original dealership in Boulder where I bought the car. I also contacted Michael, my sales advisor at Boulder Audi/Stammler where I originally purchased the car. He was entirely sympathetic, helpful, and professional and forwarded my case to the Regional Rep for Audi. I doubted, however, that I would get any assistance from Audi, but I was only hoping that maybe they would stand behind their product. I am delighted to report that Audi America has agreed to replace my second engine at no cost to me after I presented my cars service history to them. It is surprising when a large company actually steps up and does the honorable thing. I am amazed but so encouraged by their business ethics! Audi/Volkswagen Porsche have my total loyalty in the way this was handled, and how they stand behind their product. I have always loved the way the car handled, but now, more importantly, I am so impressed by the business ethics of the company who stands behind their product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Meh Anonymous , 12/06/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Quite frankly, it's hard to be ambivalent about $40k purchase, but I have to be honest with myself, and 9 months after purchasing this car, I can't say it's changed our lives. It's solidly built, but there's a fair amount of road noise. For all the self- congratulation from Audi about the increase in size, it's really not all that roomy. I think my wife's old 2001 Jetta had more room in the back. The MMI might be good compared to options from other manufacturers, but it's hardly intuitive. In sum, it's a solid but not outstanding effort. Report Abuse