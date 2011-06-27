Used 2005 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Welp..
I purchase an early 05 B6 1.8 about six months ago with about 110k on it. I have put about 4K miles, $4K into it so far. As soon as I replace one thing it throws two new codes, pretty frustrating to say the least. I Love/Hate this car. Don't buy one of these unless you can afford to fix it, or fix it yourself. At this point it should be good til 200K but I'm not convinced. -Brake switch -ECU- Coolant migrated through wiring into my computer and fried it. -Fan Module -Turbo - was bad, upgraded to K04& remapped software. -MAF sensor -Ignition Coils -Oil Level/Temp sensor -Thermostat -Engine speed sensor -Shift lock Solenoid is out now but will still shift out of park if you know the trick.
Looks good, but...
When I initially purchased the car in Jan 09 I was excited. Now, Nov 09 I'm kicking myself for selling my Toyota. Since I've owned it I've replaced ALL four ignition coils. Two in one day once! The passenger window regulator needs to be replaced and the A/C compressor is failing and leaking. The gas mileage is dismal for a 4-cylinder engine. I mostly commute on the freeway and only get about 22mpg on premium fuel. The Quattro system is noisy as well.
Awesome Car!!!
Over all its a great car before buying one make sure you do your homework on the car. make sure the car was maintained well . I had a 98 Audi a very long time ago and had nothing but bad luck with it and it was the first Audi I ever owned. I never thought I would buy another one. But I found a 2005.5 Audi A4 Quattro 3.2 that caught my eye. It had all the service records with it since it was bought new and it ended up being a one owner car and all repairs was done at the Original Audi dealership that it came from. I lucked out there. The car handles so great it hugs the road and still looked like new. So I couldn't pass it up . It was the best car purchase ive made in a long time . Only one thing I had to repair these cars are known for glovebox hinge to break. Which was a easy fix .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A4 has performance but costly repairs
I love to drive this car. The performance is great the ride is like you are glued to the road even when traveling well over 100 miles per hour.The problem is when dealer warranty runs out and you only have extended the little constant repairs are very costly. The windows have a really bad problem with their regulators ($500/window) that I have had to replace on three windows. The trunk latch ($450) is a problem. Compressor went out ($1700). Timing belt is $1650 to replace. All of these things have been problematic for me and the car only has 79,000 miles at this point. I had a 2003 and it had all of the same problems, repairs, and the transmission went out in it costing $10,000. Just beware
Worst Car I have ever bought!!!
The car was fine until the warranty ran out. I kept every service appointment with my car on time at only the Audi dealership and took excellent care of my car having it detailed each spring. Within a year of the warranty expiring my car would not start and at 62,000 miles and four years old my car needed a new $13,000 engine!!! The dealership told me they could not determine the cause and would not take care of any of the cost, which were more than the car was worth. They offered me nothing for a trade in and no deals on purchasing a new Audi, no financing. Audi does not stand by their cars or customers.
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2005 Audi A4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner