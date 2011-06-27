  1. Home
Used 2005 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 A4
4.6
89 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Welp..

nightseeker, 06/26/2013
42 of 44 people found this review helpful

I purchase an early 05 B6 1.8 about six months ago with about 110k on it. I have put about 4K miles, $4K into it so far. As soon as I replace one thing it throws two new codes, pretty frustrating to say the least. I Love/Hate this car. Don't buy one of these unless you can afford to fix it, or fix it yourself. At this point it should be good til 200K but I'm not convinced. -Brake switch -ECU- Coolant migrated through wiring into my computer and fried it. -Fan Module -Turbo - was bad, upgraded to K04& remapped software. -MAF sensor -Ignition Coils -Oil Level/Temp sensor -Thermostat -Engine speed sensor -Shift lock Solenoid is out now but will still shift out of park if you know the trick.

Looks good, but...

ky_j, 11/13/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

When I initially purchased the car in Jan 09 I was excited. Now, Nov 09 I'm kicking myself for selling my Toyota. Since I've owned it I've replaced ALL four ignition coils. Two in one day once! The passenger window regulator needs to be replaced and the A/C compressor is failing and leaking. The gas mileage is dismal for a 4-cylinder engine. I mostly commute on the freeway and only get about 22mpg on premium fuel. The Quattro system is noisy as well.

Awesome Car!!!

David J, 02/20/2016
New 3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
29 of 33 people found this review helpful

Over all its a great car before buying one make sure you do your homework on the car. make sure the car was maintained well . I had a 98 Audi a very long time ago and had nothing but bad luck with it and it was the first Audi I ever owned. I never thought I would buy another one. But I found a 2005.5 Audi A4 Quattro 3.2 that caught my eye. It had all the service records with it since it was bought new and it ended up being a one owner car and all repairs was done at the Original Audi dealership that it came from. I lucked out there. The car handles so great it hugs the road and still looked like new. So I couldn't pass it up . It was the best car purchase ive made in a long time . Only one thing I had to repair these cars are known for glovebox hinge to break. Which was a easy fix .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A4 has performance but costly repairs

td, 08/25/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I love to drive this car. The performance is great the ride is like you are glued to the road even when traveling well over 100 miles per hour.The problem is when dealer warranty runs out and you only have extended the little constant repairs are very costly. The windows have a really bad problem with their regulators ($500/window) that I have had to replace on three windows. The trunk latch ($450) is a problem. Compressor went out ($1700). Timing belt is $1650 to replace. All of these things have been problematic for me and the car only has 79,000 miles at this point. I had a 2003 and it had all of the same problems, repairs, and the transmission went out in it costing $10,000. Just beware

Worst Car I have ever bought!!!

durank, 02/13/2010
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

The car was fine until the warranty ran out. I kept every service appointment with my car on time at only the Audi dealership and took excellent care of my car having it detailed each spring. Within a year of the warranty expiring my car would not start and at 62,000 miles and four years old my car needed a new $13,000 engine!!! The dealership told me they could not determine the cause and would not take care of any of the cost, which were more than the car was worth. They offered me nothing for a trade in and no deals on purchasing a new Audi, no financing. Audi does not stand by their cars or customers.

