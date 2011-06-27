Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Wagon Consumer Reviews

Amazing Allroad Ray K , 02/27/2017 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a joy to drive. The composure and sure footedness is impressive at any speed. Going a wee bit :) over the speed limit, you will not know how fast you are going. Thank goodness for the head up display on the Prestige trim. This is a silent and stealth car for those of us who are looking to do some spirited driving and get the children to school. The quiet cabin is amazing as well. Enjoying every drive! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dream car - very satisfied so far Nicholas Yang , 02/01/2017 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is by far the perfect fusion of performance, practicality and technology. Drive select gives you two different flavor of driving, dynamic being stiffer, comfort being softer, and it was more than capable when traveling through mountains or highways. More space than you possibly imagine, huge cargo, very comfortable second row (don't look, sit on and you know what I am talking about). Length is the same with SUVs like Lexus RX 350, only with lower ride height, giving substantially better driving pleasure. Technology wise I don't know a car better than this except tesla, definitely better than current BMW (2017). Combination of advanced lane assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist almost make this car driveless, removing most of driving pressure, but still in practical level (you have the control instead of the car itself). Luxury interior, fantastic lighting and high quality inlay and leather. Only one complaint is that it is not as sporty and stiff as some of the sport coupe, but I guess I can't put all hope onto the same car:) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded in my BMW X5 for Allroad...happy I did!!! Matthew , 11/14/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 5 months ago I bought a BMW X5 (completely different than the Allroad I know) but between it being in the shop too often with minor issues and the horrible breaking system...I swapped it for the Allroad. Glad I did! Before I get into pros/cons...another reviewer mentioned a "clicking" feeling in the pedal every time the car is started. This isn't a defect. It's the ABS system testing itself (I was concerned myself but a quick google search answered it). It happens at about 27 mph and although noticeable, it really doesn't bother me. Test drive and see for yourself. Pros of the car: steering is very light at low speeds making driving in city pleasant. Apple Carplay and virtual cockpit are awesome. I make a lot of calls from the car and it makes it very easy. The driving modes (Offroad all the way to Dynamic) do change the feeling of the car quite a bit thanks to the adaptive dampers. So its fun to change them if I want fun vs comfort driving. My daughter is 3.5 years old and a bulky rear facing child seat is no problem. My wife 5'3" and I am 5'9" and we both have plenty of leg room in passenger seat. Cons: I drive 90% of the time in the city. The gas mileage just isn't great. I'd really have to milk it just to get 18mpg's (way different story on highway. The MPG is awesome). Although it sits higher than a standard A4, the step in height is a bit lower. But it's a sporty car so doesn't bother me too much. Whoever thought that plastic trunk liner was a good idea should be fired. My bags just slide back and forth at every stop light and drives me absolutely bonkers. Going to buy myself a rubber Weathertech liner for Christmas (not what I want to do after spending $40k on a car). Overall: I'm very happy with the car. The technology, the comfort, ease of getting my daughter in and out and the styling have won me over. Also, its actually a very rare car. There are Q5's absolutely everywhere but I might see another Allroad once every couple of weeks. As a result, people ask me about the car often. Which is kind of fun! I also think resale value will be much higher. Finally, if you are looking at buying an A5 (which I was), do yourself a massive favor and get the Allroad. It is the same price and has everything the A5 has but none of the drawbacks (most notably the lack of headroom and smaller trunk space).

Wagons are back! Alan Kefauver , 01/04/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a fabulous car. Enough room to haul my dogs in crates. My 2006 Audi S6 just sits in the garage now. The turbo has no lag and the car is almost as quick and agile as my S6. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability