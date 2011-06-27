Used 2018 Audi A3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

I’ve only had the car for 6 months and within 3 months I already started having problems with the Bluetooth/ apple carplay. The Bluetooth would just say “unavailable” and refuse to turn on or work at all, also the car randomly “unrecognizes” the key fob and won’t start. The seats (unless you opt for the sport seats) are extremely uncomfortable, and the start/stop system does not work properly. Sometimes the car will actually turn off completely and I have to put the vehicle in park and press the button to turn the car back on. The sunroof also makes a loud creak when opening it. But the dealer can never “reinact” the problem so they just do a “software update” and had me back the keys. I’m so glad I’m leasing this vehicle and not buying. Never have I had so many problems with a brand new vehicle. This will be the last Audi I ever drive.

I absolutely love the look of this car and it handles fantastic at highway speed, but sadly, it gave me problems since the day I drove it off the lot 2 years ago and I'm about to trade it in for a different German make. First off, this is NOT meant to be a city vehicle and the ride on bumpy city streets destroys the car and the interior rattles like crazy as a result. It is maddening for me and not what I expected from a "luxury vehicle". I have to turn the radio up to drown out the noise. Next, the moon roof area squeaks and rattles after every rain. Only after rain! Next, when the engine is cold the transmission shifts into gear REALLY HARD. Like whiplash hard. Why? Audi could never explain this. Next, one of my vents would blow ice cold while the others blew hot. Sometimes I had to turn the temp all the way up to get any heat at all. Finally, my experience with the dealership service department at multiple locations was horrendous in acknowledging any of these issues. The response was either "it's normal" or they would replace something completely random under warranty to justify their time spent "troubleshooting".