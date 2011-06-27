Used 2016 Audi A3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A3 Convertible
1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,428*
Total Cash Price
$25,223
1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,192*
Total Cash Price
$25,960
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,869*
Total Cash Price
$25,407
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$45,872*
Total Cash Price
$19,147
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,108*
Total Cash Price
$18,411
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,694*
Total Cash Price
$22,830
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,754*
Total Cash Price
$19,516
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,694*
Total Cash Price
$22,830
A3 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,990*
Total Cash Price
$18,779
1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,957*
Total Cash Price
$26,696
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,842*
Total Cash Price
$20,804
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,223*
Total Cash Price
$24,303
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,340*
Total Cash Price
$23,934
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,253*
Total Cash Price
$22,646
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,401*
Total Cash Price
$20,620
1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,108*
Total Cash Price
$18,411
A3 Diesel
2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,489*
Total Cash Price
$21,909
2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,694*
Total Cash Price
$22,830
2.0 TDI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,990*
Total Cash Price
$18,779
2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,694*
Total Cash Price
$22,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$6,350
|Maintenance
|$2,378
|$2,751
|$1,589
|$1,696
|$3,718
|$12,133
|Repairs
|$1,699
|$1,815
|$1,956
|$2,106
|$2,266
|$9,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,356
|$1,091
|$808
|$506
|$182
|$3,943
|Depreciation
|$5,988
|$2,765
|$2,432
|$2,156
|$1,934
|$15,276
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,119
|$11,898
|$10,365
|$10,149
|$11,896
|$60,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,535
|Maintenance
|$2,448
|$2,831
|$1,636
|$1,746
|$3,827
|$12,487
|Repairs
|$1,748
|$1,868
|$2,013
|$2,167
|$2,332
|$10,129
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,122
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,058
|Depreciation
|$6,163
|$2,845
|$2,503
|$2,219
|$1,991
|$15,722
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,590
|$12,246
|$10,668
|$10,445
|$12,243
|$62,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,396
|Maintenance
|$2,396
|$2,771
|$1,601
|$1,708
|$3,745
|$12,221
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,828
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,283
|$9,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,366
|$1,098
|$814
|$509
|$184
|$3,972
|Depreciation
|$6,032
|$2,785
|$2,450
|$2,172
|$1,949
|$15,387
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,237
|$11,985
|$10,441
|$10,223
|$11,983
|$60,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,820
|Maintenance
|$1,805
|$2,088
|$1,206
|$1,288
|$2,823
|$9,210
|Repairs
|$1,290
|$1,378
|$1,485
|$1,598
|$1,720
|$7,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,216
|Financing
|$1,030
|$828
|$614
|$384
|$138
|$2,993
|Depreciation
|$4,546
|$2,099
|$1,846
|$1,637
|$1,468
|$11,596
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,237
|$9,032
|$7,869
|$7,704
|$9,030
|$45,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$4,635
|Maintenance
|$1,736
|$2,008
|$1,160
|$1,238
|$2,714
|$8,856
|Repairs
|$1,240
|$1,325
|$1,428
|$1,537
|$1,654
|$7,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,169
|Financing
|$990
|$796
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,878
|Depreciation
|$4,371
|$2,018
|$1,775
|$1,574
|$1,412
|$11,150
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,766
|$8,685
|$7,566
|$7,408
|$8,683
|$44,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$2,490
|$1,438
|$1,535
|$3,365
|$10,981
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,643
|$1,771
|$1,906
|$2,051
|$8,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$732
|$458
|$165
|$3,569
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,502
|$2,201
|$1,952
|$1,751
|$13,826
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,590
|$10,769
|$9,382
|$9,186
|$10,767
|$54,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,913
|Maintenance
|$1,840
|$2,128
|$1,230
|$1,312
|$2,877
|$9,387
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$1,405
|$1,514
|$1,629
|$1,753
|$7,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,239
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$625
|$391
|$141
|$3,051
|Depreciation
|$4,633
|$2,139
|$1,882
|$1,668
|$1,497
|$11,819
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,472
|$9,206
|$8,020
|$7,852
|$9,204
|$46,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$2,490
|$1,438
|$1,535
|$3,365
|$10,981
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,643
|$1,771
|$1,906
|$2,051
|$8,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$732
|$458
|$165
|$3,569
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,502
|$2,201
|$1,952
|$1,751
|$13,826
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,590
|$10,769
|$9,382
|$9,186
|$10,767
|$54,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$4,728
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$2,048
|$1,183
|$1,263
|$2,768
|$9,033
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,457
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,192
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$602
|$376
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$2,058
|$1,811
|$1,605
|$1,440
|$11,373
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,001
|$8,859
|$7,717
|$7,556
|$8,857
|$44,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,425
|$6,721
|Maintenance
|$2,517
|$2,912
|$1,682
|$1,795
|$3,935
|$12,841
|Repairs
|$1,798
|$1,921
|$2,071
|$2,229
|$2,398
|$10,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,695
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,154
|$856
|$535
|$193
|$4,173
|Depreciation
|$6,338
|$2,926
|$2,574
|$2,282
|$2,047
|$16,168
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,061
|$12,593
|$10,971
|$10,742
|$12,590
|$63,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,962
|$2,269
|$1,311
|$1,399
|$3,067
|$10,007
|Repairs
|$1,401
|$1,497
|$1,614
|$1,737
|$1,869
|$8,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,119
|$899
|$667
|$417
|$150
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$2,280
|$2,006
|$1,779
|$1,596
|$12,599
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,296
|$9,814
|$8,550
|$8,371
|$9,812
|$49,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,298
|$6,118
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$2,651
|$1,531
|$1,634
|$3,582
|$11,690
|Repairs
|$1,637
|$1,749
|$1,885
|$2,029
|$2,183
|$9,483
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,543
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,051
|$779
|$487
|$176
|$3,799
|Depreciation
|$5,770
|$2,664
|$2,343
|$2,078
|$1,864
|$14,718
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,531
|$11,464
|$9,987
|$9,779
|$11,462
|$58,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$6,026
|Maintenance
|$2,257
|$2,610
|$1,508
|$1,609
|$3,528
|$11,513
|Repairs
|$1,612
|$1,723
|$1,856
|$1,998
|$2,150
|$9,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,287
|$1,035
|$767
|$480
|$173
|$3,741
|Depreciation
|$5,682
|$2,623
|$2,308
|$2,046
|$1,836
|$14,495
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,296
|$11,291
|$9,836
|$9,630
|$11,288
|$57,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$5,701
|Maintenance
|$2,135
|$2,470
|$1,427
|$1,523
|$3,338
|$10,893
|Repairs
|$1,525
|$1,630
|$1,756
|$1,891
|$2,034
|$8,836
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,438
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,540
|Depreciation
|$5,376
|$2,482
|$2,183
|$1,936
|$1,737
|$13,715
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,472
|$10,683
|$9,306
|$9,112
|$10,680
|$54,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,191
|Maintenance
|$1,944
|$2,249
|$1,299
|$1,387
|$3,040
|$9,919
|Repairs
|$1,389
|$1,484
|$1,599
|$1,721
|$1,852
|$8,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,309
|Financing
|$1,109
|$892
|$661
|$413
|$149
|$3,223
|Depreciation
|$4,896
|$2,260
|$1,988
|$1,763
|$1,581
|$12,488
|Fuel
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$1,844
|$1,898
|$1,956
|$9,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,178
|$9,727
|$8,474
|$8,297
|$9,725
|$49,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$4,635
|Maintenance
|$1,736
|$2,008
|$1,160
|$1,238
|$2,714
|$8,856
|Repairs
|$1,240
|$1,325
|$1,428
|$1,537
|$1,654
|$7,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,169
|Financing
|$990
|$796
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,878
|Depreciation
|$4,371
|$2,018
|$1,775
|$1,574
|$1,412
|$11,150
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,766
|$8,685
|$7,566
|$7,408
|$8,683
|$44,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Diesel 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,516
|Maintenance
|$2,066
|$2,390
|$1,380
|$1,473
|$3,230
|$10,539
|Repairs
|$1,476
|$1,577
|$1,699
|$1,829
|$1,968
|$8,549
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,178
|$947
|$702
|$439
|$158
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,401
|$2,112
|$1,873
|$1,680
|$13,269
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,002
|$10,335
|$9,004
|$8,816
|$10,333
|$52,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Diesel 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$2,490
|$1,438
|$1,535
|$3,365
|$10,981
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,643
|$1,771
|$1,906
|$2,051
|$8,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$732
|$458
|$165
|$3,569
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,502
|$2,201
|$1,952
|$1,751
|$13,826
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,590
|$10,769
|$9,382
|$9,186
|$10,767
|$54,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Diesel 2.0 TDI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$4,728
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$2,048
|$1,183
|$1,263
|$2,768
|$9,033
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,457
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,192
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$602
|$376
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$2,058
|$1,811
|$1,605
|$1,440
|$11,373
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,001
|$8,859
|$7,717
|$7,556
|$8,857
|$44,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A3 Diesel 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$2,490
|$1,438
|$1,535
|$3,365
|$10,981
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,643
|$1,771
|$1,906
|$2,051
|$8,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$732
|$458
|$165
|$3,569
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,502
|$2,201
|$1,952
|$1,751
|$13,826
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,590
|$10,769
|$9,382
|$9,186
|$10,767
|$54,694
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A3 in Virginia is:not available
