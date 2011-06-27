Used 2013 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
Pleasantly surprised.
FT02, 07/24/2013
52 of 67 people found this review helpful
All my trepidation of owning a diesel in a cold climate have melted away. Cold weather operations a breeze due to heated seats ( not like the seat warmers in my Q5) that even my wife had to turn down. Audi has an aux heater that starts blowing hot air in about 2-3 mins when it's -20. I commute everyday and fill my tank about once a month. The fuel economy is attractive paying for itself each time I fill-up.
