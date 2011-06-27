Used 2008 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews

Think it over zhengsmassage , 03/30/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful When I first bought this car I loved it! It is fun to drive, the stick shift is fast and with a few modifications this car can look nice. Good gas mileage, good sound system. I really like everything about this car except. It has given me so many problems. My car is only two years old now with 40,000 miles and currently in the shop again. My battery has gone bad after only two years! Unbelievable! I replaced the starter in the car twice, once at 8,000 miles and another at 20. Don't know how long Audi will cover it but I think there might be a bigger problem causing it. I also replaced the stereo system because of a malfunction and the windshield wiper sensor (hazard with no ww in the rain Report Abuse

Fast, Fun, Reliable, and Comfortable! jcj8 , 09/11/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned an Audi A3 for three years, and appreciate it more and more each day I drive it. The turbocharged 2.0T engine is very zippy and the short-throw 6-speed manual transmission makes driving the A3 particularly fun, but what really sets the car apart from its competition is its fantastic handling. The car loves curves and the tires stick to the road like glue. From the moment the car accelerates onto an onramp, the solid feel of Audi's suspension and quiet cabin give the passenger a sense of confidence at highway speeds. Even after three years of daily driving, nothing has broken on my A3 and its been to the shop only for its regularly scheduled and warranty-covered maintenance.

Re-Review to BAD Amylynn , 04/12/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I posted a review after I bought my Audi last August raving about it. I now wish to retract my raves! The ride and fun level are all great...but I am burning thru a quart of oil about every 1000 - 1500 miles! I can't even make it to a regular oil change without the light coming on or me putting oil in it sometimes twice. Terrible! I am dumping this thing before it dies on me. I drive 120 mile a day and can't risk being left on the side of the road, Audi care or not! I am going back to a Honda or Toyota...loved both! Too bad, such a beautiful car.

A3 Is my bad boyfriend samascl , 05/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is all I ever wanted, fast, fun, charming, you don't see as many of this on the streets so it is even more unique. I call it my bad "boyfriend", I am so in love with it, I can't move forward to another car and I know the car is a lot of trouble. In a year in half that I have owned it, it had 2 problems, one with gas sensor and seal and today I am having jerking transmission and the dealer does not want to recognize it. I have read forums and a lot of people have experienced the same issue with the same dealer's answer. Buy it, you will love it, but be careful it can break ur heart when you start having mechanical issues. I still love it even that is problem car!