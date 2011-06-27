Used 2008 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
Think it over
When I first bought this car I loved it! It is fun to drive, the stick shift is fast and with a few modifications this car can look nice. Good gas mileage, good sound system. I really like everything about this car except. It has given me so many problems. My car is only two years old now with 40,000 miles and currently in the shop again. My battery has gone bad after only two years! Unbelievable! I replaced the starter in the car twice, once at 8,000 miles and another at 20. Don't know how long Audi will cover it but I think there might be a bigger problem causing it. I also replaced the stereo system because of a malfunction and the windshield wiper sensor (hazard with no ww in the rain
Fast, Fun, Reliable, and Comfortable!
I have owned an Audi A3 for three years, and appreciate it more and more each day I drive it. The turbocharged 2.0T engine is very zippy and the short-throw 6-speed manual transmission makes driving the A3 particularly fun, but what really sets the car apart from its competition is its fantastic handling. The car loves curves and the tires stick to the road like glue. From the moment the car accelerates onto an onramp, the solid feel of Audi's suspension and quiet cabin give the passenger a sense of confidence at highway speeds. Even after three years of daily driving, nothing has broken on my A3 and its been to the shop only for its regularly scheduled and warranty-covered maintenance.
Re-Review to BAD
I posted a review after I bought my Audi last August raving about it. I now wish to retract my raves! The ride and fun level are all great...but I am burning thru a quart of oil about every 1000 - 1500 miles! I can't even make it to a regular oil change without the light coming on or me putting oil in it sometimes twice. Terrible! I am dumping this thing before it dies on me. I drive 120 mile a day and can't risk being left on the side of the road, Audi care or not! I am going back to a Honda or Toyota...loved both! Too bad, such a beautiful car.
A3 Is my bad boyfriend
This car is all I ever wanted, fast, fun, charming, you don't see as many of this on the streets so it is even more unique. I call it my bad "boyfriend", I am so in love with it, I can't move forward to another car and I know the car is a lot of trouble. In a year in half that I have owned it, it had 2 problems, one with gas sensor and seal and today I am having jerking transmission and the dealer does not want to recognize it. I have read forums and a lot of people have experienced the same issue with the same dealer's answer. Buy it, you will love it, but be careful it can break ur heart when you start having mechanical issues. I still love it even that is problem car!
Quattro for life
Bullet fast. Sticks to the road like glue. Modern interior design. Awesome sound system. Torque and horsepower to spare. Quattro all wheel drive. This car is worth every penny, and is truly a driver's car. The A3 3.2 is a total blast to drive. Spent the better part of 1 year comparing the A3 3.2 Quattro to the IS 250 AWD, Infiniti G35, Acura TL, and the BMW 325xi. The Audi is the thinking man's BMW, whatever that means. Gas mileage not all that great, but nobody buys a 250 hp v6 for the gas mileage... you buy it for the big grin it puts on your face when you hammer the throttle. I love this car, go buy one now!
Sponsored cars related to the A3
Related Used 2008 Audi A3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4