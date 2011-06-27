Used 2006 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews

Only one problem... leo2006a3 , 07/09/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful My 2006 A 3 2.0 T the only problem (after four yrs.) are the sunshiled clips. I take the car to every service on the book. Does somebody knows where I can buy those clips (used) ? Just the clips. They cost around 90.00 each at the dealer & about 450.00 of labor. Report Abuse

Love My A3 aimhigh2000 , 02/18/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought my car in November 05 when it first hit the dealer. I've had no problems other than a couple factory recalls (and I never had a problem, but took it in anyway) and recently, a misfire in cyl 3 code which seems to pop up. New plugs and coils, so not sure what the issue is. I still get 32MPG on the highway, and yes, that is actual with cruise set @60MPH. I get my car serviced as required. I did have an issue with the front sunscreen. That is a cheap part they could have done better with. I just put 62k, and still going strong. It still has pep, and still looks brand new inside and out. Power when I need it....overall, the car has been great. Report Abuse

Sporty & Practical webdevasp , 11/16/2012 38 of 42 people found this review helpful I cross shopped this car against the Subaru Legacy GT/ WRX, and Audi S4 V8. The Legacy felt bland and the WRX unrefined. While the V8 S4 with it's 300hp was the best motor, the interior was small and the A3's hatchback trumps it for practicality. The A3 S-line comes with all the bells and whistles: Sirius XM, Bluetooth, heated driver and passenger seats, twin glass roofs, self leveling HID lights etc. Audi continues to make cars with handsome interiors. Of course the famed Quattro drive makes winter driving a breeze. Performance is brisk for 250Hp and launches are surefooted with AWD. Brakes haul down the car in an instant with little fade. Report Abuse

Great car when it runs helloworld , 09/05/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Had A3 2.0T 6MT Sports package. Very fun to drive, but very unreliable. Over 4 and 1/2 years of owing it at 45000 miles, I had window sensor issues, hutch lock system replaced, ignition coil failed 3 times, cannot keep alignment more than 6 months, coolant start leaking, center console for rear broke off, temperature sensor failed. Dealer in MA will charge each inspection $110 even it is nothing more than error code download and same task. Start costing me a lot to own it. I finally got rid of it Report Abuse