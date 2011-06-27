Used 2006 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
Only one problem...
My 2006 A 3 2.0 T the only problem (after four yrs.) are the sunshiled clips. I take the car to every service on the book. Does somebody knows where I can buy those clips (used) ? Just the clips. They cost around 90.00 each at the dealer & about 450.00 of labor.
Love My A3
I bought my car in November 05 when it first hit the dealer. I've had no problems other than a couple factory recalls (and I never had a problem, but took it in anyway) and recently, a misfire in cyl 3 code which seems to pop up. New plugs and coils, so not sure what the issue is. I still get 32MPG on the highway, and yes, that is actual with cruise set @60MPH. I get my car serviced as required. I did have an issue with the front sunscreen. That is a cheap part they could have done better with. I just put 62k, and still going strong. It still has pep, and still looks brand new inside and out. Power when I need it....overall, the car has been great.
Sporty & Practical
I cross shopped this car against the Subaru Legacy GT/ WRX, and Audi S4 V8. The Legacy felt bland and the WRX unrefined. While the V8 S4 with it's 300hp was the best motor, the interior was small and the A3's hatchback trumps it for practicality. The A3 S-line comes with all the bells and whistles: Sirius XM, Bluetooth, heated driver and passenger seats, twin glass roofs, self leveling HID lights etc. Audi continues to make cars with handsome interiors. Of course the famed Quattro drive makes winter driving a breeze. Performance is brisk for 250Hp and launches are surefooted with AWD. Brakes haul down the car in an instant with little fade.
Great car when it runs
Had A3 2.0T 6MT Sports package. Very fun to drive, but very unreliable. Over 4 and 1/2 years of owing it at 45000 miles, I had window sensor issues, hutch lock system replaced, ignition coil failed 3 times, cannot keep alignment more than 6 months, coolant start leaking, center console for rear broke off, temperature sensor failed. Dealer in MA will charge each inspection $110 even it is nothing more than error code download and same task. Start costing me a lot to own it. I finally got rid of it
A great ride
This vehicle (an '06) has been very reliable and versatile. It handles great, looks great, and hauls the mail when you want it to. MPG is about 30 on the highway. Cargo space with the back seat down is amazing. It did have more highway cabin noise than I would have liked during the first few years. A switch to Continental Pro Contact tires along with precision alignment took care of that. This car needs precise alignment, not just "within specs." I highly recommend this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A3
Related Used 2006 Audi A3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4