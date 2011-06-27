  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2006 Audi A3
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 A3
5(83%)4(12%)3(3%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.7
177 reviews
Write a review
See all A3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,359 - $6,999
Used A3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...36

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Only one problem...

leo2006a3, 07/09/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

My 2006 A 3 2.0 T the only problem (after four yrs.) are the sunshiled clips. I take the car to every service on the book. Does somebody knows where I can buy those clips (used) ? Just the clips. They cost around 90.00 each at the dealer & about 450.00 of labor.

Report Abuse

Love My A3

aimhigh2000, 02/18/2012
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought my car in November 05 when it first hit the dealer. I've had no problems other than a couple factory recalls (and I never had a problem, but took it in anyway) and recently, a misfire in cyl 3 code which seems to pop up. New plugs and coils, so not sure what the issue is. I still get 32MPG on the highway, and yes, that is actual with cruise set @60MPH. I get my car serviced as required. I did have an issue with the front sunscreen. That is a cheap part they could have done better with. I just put 62k, and still going strong. It still has pep, and still looks brand new inside and out. Power when I need it....overall, the car has been great.

Report Abuse

Sporty & Practical

webdevasp, 11/16/2012
38 of 42 people found this review helpful

I cross shopped this car against the Subaru Legacy GT/ WRX, and Audi S4 V8. The Legacy felt bland and the WRX unrefined. While the V8 S4 with it's 300hp was the best motor, the interior was small and the A3's hatchback trumps it for practicality. The A3 S-line comes with all the bells and whistles: Sirius XM, Bluetooth, heated driver and passenger seats, twin glass roofs, self leveling HID lights etc. Audi continues to make cars with handsome interiors. Of course the famed Quattro drive makes winter driving a breeze. Performance is brisk for 250Hp and launches are surefooted with AWD. Brakes haul down the car in an instant with little fade.

Report Abuse

Great car when it runs

helloworld, 09/05/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Had A3 2.0T 6MT Sports package. Very fun to drive, but very unreliable. Over 4 and 1/2 years of owing it at 45000 miles, I had window sensor issues, hutch lock system replaced, ignition coil failed 3 times, cannot keep alignment more than 6 months, coolant start leaking, center console for rear broke off, temperature sensor failed. Dealer in MA will charge each inspection $110 even it is nothing more than error code download and same task. Start costing me a lot to own it. I finally got rid of it

Report Abuse

A great ride

Ken Killion, 03/23/2016
2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This vehicle (an '06) has been very reliable and versatile. It handles great, looks great, and hauls the mail when you want it to. MPG is about 30 on the highway. Cargo space with the back seat down is amazing. It did have more highway cabin noise than I would have liked during the first few years. A switch to Continental Pro Contact tires along with precision alignment took care of that. This car needs precise alignment, not just "within specs." I highly recommend this one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...36
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A3s for sale

Related Used 2006 Audi A3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles