Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,764
|$27,724
|$31,083
|Clean
|$24,157
|$27,036
|$30,296
|Average
|$22,943
|$25,658
|$28,720
|Rough
|$21,730
|$24,281
|$27,144
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,817
|$24,980
|$27,437
|Clean
|$22,258
|$24,359
|$26,742
|Average
|$21,139
|$23,118
|$25,351
|Rough
|$20,021
|$21,877
|$23,960
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,423
|$30,897
|$33,707
|Clean
|$27,726
|$30,129
|$32,852
|Average
|$26,333
|$28,594
|$31,144
|Rough
|$24,940
|$27,059
|$29,435
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,929
|$26,202
|$28,783
|Clean
|$23,343
|$25,551
|$28,054
|Average
|$22,170
|$24,249
|$26,595
|Rough
|$20,997
|$22,947
|$25,135
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,614
|$25,852
|$28,394
|Clean
|$23,036
|$25,209
|$27,674
|Average
|$21,878
|$23,925
|$26,235
|Rough
|$20,721
|$22,640
|$24,795