1993 Audi 90 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,608
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All-new 90 model debuts, with 2.8-liter V6 under the hood. ABS and driver airbag standard. Quattro AWD system still available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Audi 90.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Anonymous,12/06/2010
Perfect car. Mine have 350,000 km and still runs like a new one!
salesrep,03/02/2002
I just bought a "new" 93 90CS sedan today from a private party. It has <50000 miles and is spotless. Back seat never sat on. Full maint records included. I have owed Audi's before and look forward to many miles of fun and safe driving.
JDukakas,07/17/2003
This car has been nothing but a major problem. It was fun to drive for about 1,000 miles after I bought it, then the troubles began. In a span of about 6 weeks, I experienced a blown head gasket, ruptured CV joint, and an oil leak as well as problems with the alternator, fan belt, and coolant leaks. This car is appealing at first glance, but it has a history of these problems. BUYER BEWARE.
Gvouffo,04/19/2002
This is a Great Car
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Audi 90 features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
