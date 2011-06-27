classic style, the type you cannot find on any newer vehicle. I bought mine from an original owner who spent a good deal of $$ to keep it in top shape. The V6 has plenty of power to move this heavy car with AWD. This is an enthusiast's car that is best when you learn to upgrade and fix things yourself. I bought it with 102k which is a baby for this engine. It's not uncommon to see 300k + for the V6. Audi has the best rust protection and paint so the car actually lasts and stays looking good. The interior luxury, fit and comfort are also impressive. It's a solid car for its price range and value. On a recent trip across the US I clocked 3000 miles, no problems and 27mpg. That's fantastic!

Read more