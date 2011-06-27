  1. Home
1994 Audi 90 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag newly standard. S model can be equipped with leather and a power sunroof.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi Owner For Life
LighthouseJ,01/24/2003
I love the car and I love driving it around. The only negative things are the repairs, which are expected when a car like mine is close to 100k miles, are quite expensive. Nothing has ever broken on the car, but everything paid for the car were preventive repairs. Although this car is on it's 9th year of faithful operation, I love Audi styling enough to buy from Audi again.
classic solid car
eric,07/28/2005
classic style, the type you cannot find on any newer vehicle. I bought mine from an original owner who spent a good deal of $$ to keep it in top shape. The V6 has plenty of power to move this heavy car with AWD. This is an enthusiast's car that is best when you learn to upgrade and fix things yourself. I bought it with 102k which is a baby for this engine. It's not uncommon to see 300k + for the V6. Audi has the best rust protection and paint so the car actually lasts and stays looking good. The interior luxury, fit and comfort are also impressive. It's a solid car for its price range and value. On a recent trip across the US I clocked 3000 miles, no problems and 27mpg. That's fantastic!
New Audi owner
Swimminginblues,03/03/2009
Alright, its German engineering, but I'm used to Japanese. I have 185,000 miles on my Quattro and, it still rocks! I just bought it, but so far, I love it. Watch out for power steering leaks and the like. I am lucky enough to work for a store so the repairs will be mild, but I would dread repairing anything if I didn't have a lot of cash or a connection or even the ability to work on my own vehicle. I think, even with the expensive repairs, that the car is well worth it! Laughing at the snow and living in the mountains... Heated seats, elagant styling, sun roof...needs some new speakers... but still, for the price, I will gladly see this car past 300,000 miles.
Amazing car
audi9490s,03/01/2002
The car's amazing, only downside is that it's expensive for maintenance and repairs!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Audi 90 Overview

The Used 1994 Audi 90 is offered in the following submodels: 90 Sedan. Available styles include CS 4dr Sedan, CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and S 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Audi 90?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Audi 90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Audi 90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Audi 90.

Can't find a used 1994 Audi 90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi 90 for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,383.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,424.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi 90 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,356.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Audi 90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

