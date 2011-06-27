  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 90
  4. Used 1995 Audi 90
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1995 Audi 90 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1991
1990
Audi 90 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$669 - $1,613
Used 90 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Sport 90 model introduced, featuring lowered suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Audi 90.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi 90 Quattro
Matt S.,12/22/2006
The Audi 90 Quattro is a pleasure to drive. I drive a combination of interstate (about 26 miles) and city driving (about 4 miles) daily. The high quality interior is very comfortable. Fuel economy stays right around 23 mpg. Many people mistake the car to be much newer than it is. As far as problems, my fuel pump went out at around 95,000 miles. I fixed it myself for about $200 (pump and filter). Highs: Quattro models are unbeatable in the wet/snow. Quality, comfort, safety, handling. Lows: Parts availability, Audi dealerships don't really seem to care about their used car owners (except the parts department) My verdict: Quality ride that inspires confidence no matter the conditions.
Bargain Bin A4
jones,08/28/2002
I traded DOWN from a '96 A4 a few years ago when a second baby made me unconfortable with the high payments. I saved a lot of money and got essentially the same car. Not quite as sexy on the outside but a solid, well- performing german sports sedan. Clean, crips lines like a well-tailored gray flannel suit. Fast, if not quick. Unimpeachable 5-speed transmission, smooth clutch. Very reliable except for some minor electrical issues. Comfortable, if a little cramped for most Americans. Tenacious grip in all conditions.
Honest review
Civil Engineer,04/25/2002
Nice solid ride, good power, excellent cornering, pearl color paint is classic, interior has held up well, fun to drive. Very stable at highway speeds Holds road well. Some nuisance problems with electrical, like elec window switches and other minor items,
A nice car at a reasonable price
Another engineer...,06/05/2002
I have been very pleased with this car. The interior is well equipped with walnut trim, sport seats that lack a wide range of adjustment but are nevetheless very comfortable. Also includes a wide range of gauges and more rear legroom than the A4. The exterior is not as sleek as the A4, but it is more unique. The front fog lights are prone to stone cracks. At 172hp, the 90 holds its own against a BMW, however the car is sluggish in stop and go traffic. Highway ride is quiet and stable. Quattro is the best reason to buy an Audi. Keep in mind that parts are expensive, even aftermarket, and working on the car yourself requires patience (and small hands).
See all 14 reviews of the 1995 Audi 90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Audi 90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Audi 90

Used 1995 Audi 90 Overview

The Used 1995 Audi 90 is offered in the following submodels: 90 Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan, quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Audi 90?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Audi 90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Audi 90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Audi 90.

Can't find a used 1995 Audi 90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi 90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,658.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi 90 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,212.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Audi 90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi 90 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Audi 90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles