1991 Audi 90 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Programmable four-speed automatic transmission introduced.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car
Aj,07/21/2010
Excellent Vehicle. Fun to drive, handles well, compact, economical, expensive to fix, but reliable. And once polished, it catches everyone's eye.
'91 Audi 80
sting,11/26/2002
This car is excellent, im glad that i ended up with this car instead of the one i originally intended to buy. It has great acceleration and is very reliable. I love the look of the car, and its built very well. It has pretty good room inside, and is very comfortable.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Audi 90 Overview

The Used 1991 Audi 90 is offered in the following submodels: 90 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

