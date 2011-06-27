1990 Audi 90 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,859
Used 90 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Audi 90.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jonathan Joye,09/01/2002
I bought this car my junior year in High School for $2800. I recently finished my soph year in college and it's still going, with 199,500 miles right now. Very comfortable car, even with cloth seats, although the sunroof can cramp headroom a bit for 6-footers (and when autocrossing my helmet rubs the ceiling). Ride is nice and smooth, and very stable at higher speeds. Handling is decent, but it's still a family sedan :) Trunk space is decent, as is rear seat room. Has been rock- solid reliability-wise for me (especially considering the mileage), even with rather often home-to-college- and-back drives.
Cozet,11/06/2008
This little but heavy Audi is a star raceing preformer with its Sports Button and Speed-o-matic transmission. Very comfortable power seats. All leather and AWD. The pearl white paint with matching rims is a head turner with the black leather interior and tinted windows. It has been a great car, fun to race too. It now has 217k miles on it but runs well still. Also it seems to have a heavy iron frame. I hit a stone wall and not even a dent in it. It's a tough little racing car that also looks classy.
phantasylink,09/23/2003
I have had this car for over 4 years. This is an awesome car! It has great handeling, and power for passing speeds. It flys down the freeway with great fule economy. It is very reliable! I would reccomend this car to anyone! Espically over the BMW 325i
DPAlcorn,10/21/2003
I love this car! Fun to drive, great MPG, a snow machine!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Audi 90 features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 90
Related Used 1990 Audi 90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019