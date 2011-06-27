Used 1990 Audi 90 Consumer Reviews

breaking 200k... Jonathan Joye , 09/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car my junior year in High School for $2800. I recently finished my soph year in college and it's still going, with 199,500 miles right now. Very comfortable car, even with cloth seats, although the sunroof can cramp headroom a bit for 6-footers (and when autocrossing my helmet rubs the ceiling). Ride is nice and smooth, and very stable at higher speeds. Handling is decent, but it's still a family sedan :) Trunk space is decent, as is rear seat room. Has been rock- solid reliability-wise for me (especially considering the mileage), even with rather often home-to-college- and-back drives. Report Abuse

Awesome Car! Cozet , 11/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This little but heavy Audi is a star raceing preformer with its Sports Button and Speed-o-matic transmission. Very comfortable power seats. All leather and AWD. The pearl white paint with matching rims is a head turner with the black leather interior and tinted windows. It has been a great car, fun to race too. It now has 217k miles on it but runs well still. Also it seems to have a heavy iron frame. I hit a stone wall and not even a dent in it. It's a tough little racing car that also looks classy. Report Abuse

Awesome German Enginering! phantasylink , 09/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over 4 years. This is an awesome car! It has great handeling, and power for passing speeds. It flys down the freeway with great fule economy. It is very reliable! I would reccomend this car to anyone! Espically over the BMW 325i Report Abuse