Used 1990 Audi 90 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car my junior year in High School for $2800. I recently finished my soph year in college and it's still going, with 199,500 miles right now. Very comfortable car, even with cloth seats, although the sunroof can cramp headroom a bit for 6-footers (and when autocrossing my helmet rubs the ceiling). Ride is nice and smooth, and very stable at higher speeds. Handling is decent, but it's still a family sedan :) Trunk space is decent, as is rear seat room. Has been rock- solid reliability-wise for me (especially considering the mileage), even with rather often home-to-college- and-back drives.

