  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 80
  4. Used 1990 Audi 80
  5. Used 1990 Audi 80 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Audi 80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 80
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 80s for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,857
Used 80 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

INCREDIBLE piece of German engineering!!

Luis J, 11/07/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have an Audi 80 4dr and it has been great. I bought it used and the previous owner didn't take good care of it. I replaced some stuff and even though it was a little hard to find the parts it was all worth it and now it's going strong.

Report Abuse

Excellent car

Audi80, 11/15/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent car for the money. Build quality is much better than any comparable car in it's class, and offers much more standard equipment. Great gearbox, drives like a much larger car. Nice stereo.

Report Abuse

Pretty good car!

Miguel, 08/09/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Audis of course are all pretty good cars. Lately the new 1.8T A4 have had some problems but not the older Audis. I really enjoyed owning this Audi but it's definitely a money spender. I had to replace the transmission at 197k miles but other than that no other big replacements. It has 199k right now and is running strong. The gas mileage is pretty good and the power could be a bit better. Just make sure you get the car fixed by good professionals. Overall a good car!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 80s for sale

Related Used 1990 Audi 80 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles