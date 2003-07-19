  1. Home
1992 Audi 80
1992 Highlights

90 model discontinued. Coupe Quattro disappears. Antilock brakes made standard on 80, and optional power sunroof replaces last year's manual one.

Great Car!
Audi Lover,

I have had an overall great experience with this car. It is fun to drive--the handling is nice, and when you have cosmetic upgrades--wheels, bumpers, etc., the car does not look like a 1992. The 5 speed manual is nice but it can use a little more precision. But, I have not had any major mechanical or electrial problems with the car.

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Audi 80 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1992 80 both on the road and at the track. The 80 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. Carrying capacity for the 80 ranges from 10.2 to 8.1 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Audi 80 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi 80 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 80. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 80's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1992 Audi 80 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1992 Audi 80 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1992 80 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1992 Audi 80?

The least-expensive 1992 Audi 80 is the 1992 Audi 80 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi 80?

    80 variants include 4dr Sedan, and quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

    The Used 1992 Audi 80 is offered in the following submodels: 80 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

    What do people think of the 1992 Audi 80?

    Edmunds users rate the 1992 80 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

    What's a good price for a New 1992 Audi 80?

    Which 1992 Audi 80s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Audi 80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1992 Audi 80.

    Can't find a new 1992 Audi 80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi 80 for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,480.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,735.

    Should I lease or buy a 1992 Audi 80?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

