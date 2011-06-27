1990 Audi 80 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,859
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Audi 80.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Luis J,11/07/2009
I have an Audi 80 4dr and it has been great. I bought it used and the previous owner didn't take good care of it. I replaced some stuff and even though it was a little hard to find the parts it was all worth it and now it's going strong.
Audi80,11/15/2003
Excellent car for the money. Build quality is much better than any comparable car in it's class, and offers much more standard equipment. Great gearbox, drives like a much larger car. Nice stereo.
Miguel,08/09/2006
Audis of course are all pretty good cars. Lately the new 1.8T A4 have had some problems but not the older Audis. I really enjoyed owning this Audi but it's definitely a money spender. I had to replace the transmission at 197k miles but other than that no other big replacements. It has 199k right now and is running strong. The gas mileage is pretty good and the power could be a bit better. Just make sure you get the car fixed by good professionals. Overall a good car!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
