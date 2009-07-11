Used 1990 Audi 80 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi 80 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi 80
Read recent reviews for the Audi 80
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.33 Reviews
Report abuse
Luis J,11/07/2009
I have an Audi 80 4dr and it has been great. I bought it used and the previous owner didn't take good care of it. I replaced some stuff and even though it was a little hard to find the parts it was all worth it and now it's going strong.