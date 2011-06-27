Used 1991 Audi 200 Consumer Reviews

Amazing! jeremy_87 , 09/24/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die! Report Abuse

1991 Audi 200 ucf2012 , 08/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great car to drive! The 5 cylinder turbo has enough power to get you up to 60 in around 6 or 7 seconds each and every time you put it to he test. The ride quality is spectacular! If I could have rated it higher than a 10, I would have. This is one of the best cars I've ever driven, let alone actually owned. Report Abuse

'91 20-Valve 200 Wagon Richard E. Langer , 02/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Costing $45K new, only about 150 of this engine, drivetrain and body style were sold. Twelve years later, it's still great looking inside and out and a joy to drive. Generally very reliable, but when things go bad, they can be pricey. You can almost set your watch by what will go wrong and when. Several websites are helpful. If you can find one, buy it. Report Abuse

A Great old car! Chi , 04/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a wonderful car. Basically reliable but the hydraulics and electrics can be a nightmare. Maintenance can be expensive if you aren't willing to get your hands dirty. Bought with 80k miles currently at 160k miles. I prefer this over most of the newer Audis. With low build numbers (150:wagon, ~1100: sedan), a well cared for specimen could be hard to find. Report Abuse