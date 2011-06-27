Used 1991 Audi 200 Consumer Reviews
Amazing!
Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die!
1991 Audi 200
This is a great car to drive! The 5 cylinder turbo has enough power to get you up to 60 in around 6 or 7 seconds each and every time you put it to he test. The ride quality is spectacular! If I could have rated it higher than a 10, I would have. This is one of the best cars I've ever driven, let alone actually owned.
'91 20-Valve 200 Wagon
Costing $45K new, only about 150 of this engine, drivetrain and body style were sold. Twelve years later, it's still great looking inside and out and a joy to drive. Generally very reliable, but when things go bad, they can be pricey. You can almost set your watch by what will go wrong and when. Several websites are helpful. If you can find one, buy it.
A Great old car!
This has been a wonderful car. Basically reliable but the hydraulics and electrics can be a nightmare. Maintenance can be expensive if you aren't willing to get your hands dirty. Bought with 80k miles currently at 160k miles. I prefer this over most of the newer Audis. With low build numbers (150:wagon, ~1100: sedan), a well cared for specimen could be hard to find.
Timeless Beauty with awesome performance
In my view it's the most beautiful car ever built. It has unique features implying character, unlike most new cars appearing to be streamline look-alikes. The Quattro traction makes new electronic devices (susceptible to faults), more or less redundant. The bodywork is made to last forever as well as the 2.2 L Turbo engine. The performance of the car with a quality performance chip (260 hp) is unbelievable and will outdo almost any other new car - you should feel the 306 ft/lds(!) of torque push you back into your seat. On the German Autobahn I easily reached speeds beyond 170 mph on the speedometer - keep in mind, my car is almost 16 years old - is that quality engeneering or what?!
