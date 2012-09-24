Used 1991 Audi 200 for Sale Near Me

Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die!

