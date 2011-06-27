1991 Audi 200 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$708 - $1,520
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New 20-valve turbo engine installed in 200 Quattro models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
jeremy_87,09/24/2012
Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die!
ucf2012,08/04/2009
This is a great car to drive! The 5 cylinder turbo has enough power to get you up to 60 in around 6 or 7 seconds each and every time you put it to he test. The ride quality is spectacular! If I could have rated it higher than a 10, I would have. This is one of the best cars I've ever driven, let alone actually owned.
Richard E. Langer,02/19/2003
Costing $45K new, only about 150 of this engine, drivetrain and body style were sold. Twelve years later, it's still great looking inside and out and a joy to drive. Generally very reliable, but when things go bad, they can be pricey. You can almost set your watch by what will go wrong and when. Several websites are helpful. If you can find one, buy it.
Chi,04/12/2005
This has been a wonderful car. Basically reliable but the hydraulics and electrics can be a nightmare. Maintenance can be expensive if you aren't willing to get your hands dirty. Bought with 80k miles currently at 160k miles. I prefer this over most of the newer Audis. With low build numbers (150:wagon, ~1100: sedan), a well cared for specimen could be hard to find.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
217 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5500 rpm
