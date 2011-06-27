  1. Home
Used 1993 Audi 100 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Car

Andrew, 05/04/2005
This was my first quality car purchase and I am glad that I decided on this vehicle. It has been a great car. Reliable and safe. It handles great, especially in the snow and ice. The exterior and interior are near perfect which is pretty amazing for a car that is 12 years old. Everything works great except the cruise control which stopped working at about 95,000. The car is fun to drive and very solid. If you are thinking about purchasing a car like this, do it! It is worth every penny. The only thing major that I had to replace was the steering rack, about a $600 job. Other than that it has been fantastic. I would buy it again.

Awesome car!

Ashlee, 06/16/2019
CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
Nelson’s team did an amazing job with listening to what I needed and the price range I had to stay in! I am very pleased with the service I got! Awesome car awesome people.

Research Similar Vehicles