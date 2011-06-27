Vehicle overview

"One hundred years of automotive history has demonstrated that evolution delivers the best solutions in time," says Aston Martin CEO Ulrich Bez. And evolution is exactly what his brand and the 2011 Aston Martin Virage are all about.

In the beginning, there was the Aston Martin DB9, which eventually gave its "VH" platform architecture, general styling language and interior design to a succession of new Aston models (one smaller, one more exciting and one with more doors). With each new model came subtle improvements that inevitably trickled back to the other cars. Now that evolution continues with the Virage, a new V12-powered car that combines all these familiar elements.

But wait, how is this new car any different from the DB9? Indeed, it's certainly more difficult to see the differences (and the point) compared to the DBS, Rapide and Vantage. The Virage is meant to plug the gap between the DB9 and DBS while offering a variation of the 6.0-liter V12 that falls precisely 20 horsepower between the outputs of its siblings. The styling also has been massaged, though it's tough for even Aston Martin aficionados to tell the Virage apart from the DB9, despite the fender vents. Inside, the low-tech Volvo-sourced navigation system found in other Aston Martins has been replaced by a better Garmin-sourced unit -- an update that will surely trickle down to the rest of the evolutionary line.

The Virage's key distinguishing feature is its enhanced adaptive suspension borrowed from the Rapide, which promises a more sophisticated balance of comfort and control than in either of its DB siblings. Though this suspension has Normal and Sport modes like the suspension setup for the DBS, within each mode there are five different damping settings that are automatically chosen by the car based on road surface conditions. Selecting Sport also gets you sharper throttle response and quicker shifts from the conventional six-speed automatic transmission.

It might cynically be said that Aston Martin is simply trying to force insatiable multimillionaire collectors to gobble up yet another variation of the same car. (Perhaps if you collect all five, they'll give you a nifty hat.) Yet the 2011 Aston Martin Virage seems to have improved the family DNA by taking the best things from all of its various siblings. As a result, it is a more refined driving tool than its siblings and represents a mixture of power and refinement that should be appealing to buyers of luxury GT cars. However, we wonder why the Virage's many subtle improvements couldn't have just been applied to the DB9? Ah, perhaps it's the $28,000 extra that Aston Martin charges. Are such "subtle improvements" really worth the heftier price tag?

Of course, you might see how this car compares to any number of equally exotic sports or grand touring cars like the Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Jaguar XKR, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG or Porsche 911 Turbo. All of these are very different cars, with wildly varying price tags, but they're all fast, all exotic and all very expensive. Come to think of it, all but the Benz offer different variations that offer varying degrees of performance and slightly different styling. Hmm, looks like the 2011 Aston Martin Virage isn't the only product of such automotive evolution.