Used 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Features & Specs
|Overview
See Vanquish Inventory
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.5/430.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|568 hp @ 6650 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|1000 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Length
|184.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3834 lbs.
|4065 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|50.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|83.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$283,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
