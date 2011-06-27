  1. Home
Used 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Vanquish
Overview
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating24
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.5/430.5 mi.266.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower568 hp @ 6650 rpm568 hp @ 6650 rpm
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
4-wheel ABSyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyes
Rear integrated headrestsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
1000 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
leatheryesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Length184.7 in.184.7 in.
Curb weight3834 lbs.4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.no
Height50.9 in.50.9 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.no
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Stratus White
  • Concours Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Mako Blue
  • Selene Bronze
  • Divine Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Blonde
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Volcano Red
  • Diavolo Red
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Marron Black
  • Hardly Green
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • China Grey
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Silver Fox
  • Yellow Tang
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
305/30R Z tiresyesyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$283,695
Starting MSRP
$301,695
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
