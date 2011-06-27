Overall rating

"Understated" isn't often used to describe high-voltage sports cars, but if any exotic coupe could bear the mantle, it would be the Vanquish from Aston Martin. Excluding essentially one-off offerings such as the One-77 and Vulcan, all Astons share a singular design language that is beautiful, elegant and, yes, understated. Rather than the sharp angles of the Lamborghini Aventador or aerodynamically obsessed Ferrari F12, the 2017 Vanquish simply offers clean lines, the familiar Aston grille and a well-integrated rear spoiler. The understated theme carries into the cabin, where top-shelf leathers coat every conceivable surface and the craftsmanship is unparalleled. Under the hood, though, is a non-turbocharged V12 engine that revs high and has that classic soundtrack charm that so many other turbocharged sports cars have lost.

True, the Vanquish is also rather dated. Cargo space is limited, even by segment standards, the infotainment system is more 2007 than 2017, and the Vanquish can't match the latest pavement-warping performance of its peers. But if you love the classic look of an Aston Martin and want to enjoy one of the last classic V12s, this is your car.