  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Vanquish
  4. Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • V12 engine's intoxicating engine and exhaust notes
  • Surprisingly comfortable, with plenty of legroom for tall drivers
  • Classic Aston Martin exterior design
  • Lack of performance and refinement relative to rivals
  • Small item and cargo storage are meager, even by sports car standards
  • Touch-sensitive central controls are imprecise and frustrating to use
  • More than a few ergonomic issues in the cabin
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
Aston Martin Vanquish for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$120,905 - $136,150
Used Vanquish for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Vanquish does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is only available in one trim, so your first choice will be between the coupe and convertible. After that, the Vanquish's options are all about customizing the exterior and the interior's appearance and materials. The optional steering wheel from the limited-edition One-77 supercar might be tempting, but its squared-off shape isn't very comfortable to hold. We don't recommend it. Other than that, get what your heart desires.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

"Understated" isn't often used to describe high-voltage sports cars, but if any exotic coupe could bear the mantle, it would be the Vanquish from Aston Martin. Excluding essentially one-off offerings such as the One-77 and Vulcan, all Astons share a singular design language that is beautiful, elegant and, yes, understated. Rather than the sharp angles of the Lamborghini Aventador or aerodynamically obsessed Ferrari F12, the 2017 Vanquish simply offers clean lines, the familiar Aston grille and a well-integrated rear spoiler. The understated theme carries into the cabin, where top-shelf leathers coat every conceivable surface and the craftsmanship is unparalleled. Under the hood, though, is a non-turbocharged V12 engine that revs high and has that classic soundtrack charm that so many other turbocharged sports cars have lost.

True, the Vanquish is also rather dated. Cargo space is limited, even by segment standards, the infotainment system is more 2007 than 2017, and the Vanquish can't match the latest pavement-warping performance of its peers. But if you love the classic look of an Aston Martin and want to enjoy one of the last classic V12s, this is your car.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish models

The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is what happens when a manufacturer takes a gorgeous but underpowered sports car and shoves a tire-smoking, fuel-gulping V12 under the hood. It's the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts, Pirelli accountants and ExxonMobil executives. Available in a single trim configuration, the V12 Vantage S boasts a wonderfully detailed cabin, heart-pounding performance and a customization program that allows you to tailor it to your exact specification. The options list is mostly limited to cosmetic enhancements, but some functional upgrades are available.

At the heart of the V12 Vantage S is a 5.9-liter V12 (563 horsepower, 457 pound-feet of torque). This rear-wheel-drive coupe or convertible is available with a seven-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a driver-selectable three-mode adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, a limited-slip differential, a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and keyless entry. Inside you'll find a full leather-trimmed interior, cruise control, automatic climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, memory functions for both front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel wrapped in simulated suede, column-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, a USB port and Apple CarPlay functionality.

A large proportion of the Vantage's customization options are appearance-related. In addition to a wide array of exterior colors to choose from (affecting everything from the body to the grille surround), you can also select carbon-fiber mirror caps and side vent strakes for a custom look. Buyers can also specify the colors for interior leather upholstery, stitching and carpeting. Further options are available through the "Q by Aston Martin" bespoke program.

Extras include the Sport Plus package, which increases engine output to 568 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and adds unique gray wheels and simulated suede accents in the cabin. A few stand-alone options are available, including front parking sensors, a raised or low-profile center armrest, carbon-fiber paddle shifters, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded audio system. There are also a number of dealer-added accessories, such as custom luggage, a parcel shelf, carpeted mats, and both indoor and outdoor car covers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish (5.9L V12; 8-speed automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Aston Martin Vanquish has received some revisions, including a completely revised infotainment interface in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Vanquish, however.

Driving

5.0
The 2017 Vanquish could get by on looks and sound alone, but it also drives well. Not an objectively small car, it feels compact on narrow canyon roads. Power delivery is excellent, and the brake pedal is stiff and easy to modulate. At 4.0 seconds, it is slower to sprint to 60 mph than rivals.

Comfort

4.5
The suspension that helps the Vanquish perform exceptionally on curvy roads is firm in daily driving. Unsurprisingly, the Vanquish doesn't handle big bumps comfortably. We love the look and feel of the seat upholstery, but the padding feels thin.

Interior

2.5
The Vanquish is a confounding mix of immaculate hand-sewn leather and illogical functionality. The difficult-to-use parking brake is right next to the door, the shift buttons aren't intuitive and the key (a fob you push into the dash) is fussy. It's even hard to get used to the mirrored gauges.

Utility

2.5
With a small, shallow trunk, virtually no interior storage and subpar cupholders, the Vanquish falls behind even other sports cars in functionality. There are no lower LATCH anchors for a car seat, but it's easy to reach the upper tether on the rear shelf.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior2.5
Utility2.5

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
568 hp @ 6650 rpm
See all Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Vanquish models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Sounds an alert when the Vanquish is close to an object behind or in front of the car.
Rear Parking Assist Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Vanquish in the central display screen.
Aston Martin Tracking by Cobra
Tracks the Vanquish in the event of vehicle theft.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish

Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is offered in the following submodels: Vanquish Coupe, Vanquish Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 8A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Base is priced between $193,888 and$193,888 with odometer readings between 7335 and7335 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquishes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Vanquishes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $193,888 and mileage as low as 7335 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish.

Can't find a used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquishs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin Vanquish for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,586.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin Vanquish for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,922.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin Vanquish lease specials

Related Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles